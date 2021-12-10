Warning Signs Of Sight Loss: Retinal Measurements May Help Predict Risk Of AMD

People at risk for Age-related macular degeneration have thinner retinas

Currently, most treatments for AMD only start when patients already have severe problems with their eyesight.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common cause of vision loss in older people. It happens due to damage to the macula part of the retina at the back of the eye that controls sharp, straight-ahead vision. The damage could result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Those who have a family history of the disease and those who have a habit of smoking are at higher risk for AMD. Macular degeneration can happen very slowly in some people and faster in others, patients may not notice vision loss for a long time. But warning signs of AMD could be identified even before patients begin to lose their sight, revealed a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The research team led by the University of Southampton suggested that the signs of age-related macular degeneration can set in earlier than previously thought -- even before vision deteriorates. They believe that the findings could support research into earlier treatment that could help slow down the onset of the condition.

Currently, most treatments for AMD only start when patients already have severe problems with their eyesight. It is important to understand more about what causes so that treatment can be initiated at the very early stages of the disease, noted Andrew Lotery, Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southampton, who led the study.

Signs you're at risk for AMD

Studies have shown changes in many genes as possible risk factors for age-related macular degeneration, and there are 34 known genetic risk factors for the condition.

In the new study, the researchers analysed the records of over 30,000 patients who had retinal scans and genetic data stored in the UK Biobank. They compared the retinal measurements of those with the risk factors to those without. They found that patients with the genetic risk factors had thinner retinas and photoreceptors (the cells in the retina that respond to light).

"These results help us understand the very early stages of the disease, before it is clinically apparent. If we can intervene at an earlier stage, we are more likely to be able to preserve sight," said Professor Lotery, as quoted by ScienceDaily.

You may like to read

How can you lower your risk for AMD?

The researchers noted that early detection of the signs of AMD would allow individuals to make lifestyle changes and lower their risk of losing their vision.

Professor Lotery recommended switching to a Mediterranean style diet, exercising more and stopping smoking to prevent the progression of the disease age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

If you have risk factors for AMD (age, family history, or other factors), get regular eye exams, don't wait for your vision to change.