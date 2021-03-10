World Glaucoma Week is to be observed from 7th – 13th March 2021. The theme this year reflects the hope that with regular testing people continue to see the world around us: full of beauty charm and adventure. The world is bright save your sight! Glaucoma or Kala-Motia is an eye disease which is one of the leading causes of blindness. It is common in adults over the age of 35. When diagnosed early blindness from glaucoma is almost always preventable. It is a disease that afflicts over 60 million people across the world. And worse more than half of