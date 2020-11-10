High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people's chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11 years say researchers from the University of Limerick in the US. The study published in the journal BMJ Global Health found evidence of substantial reductions in patient survival associated with extreme concentrations of serum uric acid (SUA) for both men and women. Researchers say that this is the first study to yield detailed survival statistics for SUA concentrations among Irish men and women in the health system. Risk different for men and women The key question