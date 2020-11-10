High levels of serum uric acid in the blood could reduce people’s chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11 years, say researchers from the University of Limerick in the US. The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, found evidence of substantial reductions in patient survival associated with extreme concentrations of serum uric acid (SUA) for both men and women. Researchers say that this is the first study to yield detailed survival statistics for SUA concentrations among Irish men and women in the health system. Also Read - Extreme uric acid in blood can reduce lifespan by 11 years, study shows

Risk different for men and women

The key question of the researchers was to determine whether SUA, a routinely measured blood marker, could help predict a patient’s lifespan, all else being equal. To answer this, the research team collected data from 26,525 patients. For men, the message was quite clear. The median survival was reduced by an average of 9.5 years for men with low levels of SUA, and 11.7 years for men with elevated SUA levels. Similarly, for women, it was found that the median survival was reduced by almost six years for those with greater SUA levels. Also Read - Irregularly shaped parks associated with lower mortality risk : Study

High uric acid behind many chronic health conditions

According to the researchers, there was good evidence that high levels of SUA are associated with a range of serious chronic medical conditions such as kidney failure, hypertension, heart disease, stroke and diabetes. These known associations might in part explain the high mortality observed in patients with elevated SUA levels in the study. When researchers looked at the cause of death for these patients, they found on one hand that men and women with very high SUA levels died from cardiovascular causes. They also saw that very low levels of SUA were also associated with a higher risk of death primarily in men. This would of course, suggest that very low levels of SUA are also detrimental to survival. Also Read - Airborne metal pollution linked to premature death: Study

A few tips for you

Too much uric acid in the blood is known as Hyperuricemia in medical terms. Of course, you must consult a doctor if you have this condition. But you can also try out some natural remedies side by side. Lifestyle modification can help a lot in controlling this condition. First of all, you need to avoid purine-rich foods and ban these from your diet. This includes organ meats, shellfish, red meat, cauliflower, green peas and mushrooms. Include more fibre-rich foods in your diet. Fruits and vegetables and whole grains are good options. This will also help you to keep your blood sugar levels in control. Add antioxidant-rich foods to your diet like berries and citrus fruits, which are also a good source of vitamin C. This will reduce inflammation, which, in turn, will bring down your uric acid levels. Lower your sugar intake and avoid alcohol. You will notice a significant improvement in your condition if you follow these simple tips.

(With inputs from IANS)