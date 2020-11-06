A recent study has shown that high levels of serum uric acid in the blood also known as high uric acid could reduce people's chance of surviving and also reduce their lifespans by up to 11 years. The study published in the journal BMJ Global Health found evidence of substantial reductions in patient survival associated with extreme concentrations of serum uric acid (SUA) for both men and women. Study lead author Leonard Browne from the University of Limerick in the US said that this is the first research to yield detailed survival statistics for SUA concentrations among Irish men and women