Extreme heat linked to rising mental health hospital visits in children, study finds

A new study suggests very hot weather may increase mental health-related hospital visits among children and teens, highlighting another serious health impact of extreme heat.

Extreme heat linked to rising mental health (Image AI Generated)

Extreme heat is not only harmful to the body but may also affect children's mental health. Studies revealed that hospital beds are used during very hot days by children and adolescents suffering from mental illnesses. New research shows that children and young people have mental health hospital admissions during periods of extreme heat. The results come on the heels of emerging research that showed extreme heat and climate change can negatively impact emotional and psychological health.

What did the study find?

The study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, analysed more than 720,000 hospital admissions involving children and young people in New South Wales, Australia, between 2001 and 2022.

The researchers revealed there was a higher risk of admission to hospital for mental health problems during extreme heat conditions. Increases were observed in depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, eating disorders, misuse of drugs or alcohol and in cases of self-harm. This seemed to apply particularly during the extremely hot months.

Why can heat affect mental health?

There are several possible reasons as to why this is the case, according to experts. Excessive heat temperatures can affect body temperature, sleep, stress hormones and dehydration. The changes can impact the functions of the brain, emotion, mood, and behaviour.

Children are very sensitive as their body temperature rises quickly rather than adults and they may be unaware of over heating. Some people with mental health conditions might have a mental health crisis or health provider visit when meeting the temperature criteria for a heatwave.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that climate change is one of the largest threats to health, and heatwaves are making physical and mental diseases a growing risk to health.

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Children need extra protection during heatwaves

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), parents and caregivers should pay attention if children show signs such as:

Being irritated or suddenly feeling an abnormal mood of any type

Difficulty concentrating

Trouble sleeping

Fatigue or exhaustion

Anxiety or emotional upset

Decreased desire to take part in regular events

If any of these symptoms worsen or are accompanied by confusion, loss of consciousness or symptoms of heatstroke, medical attention should be sought immediately.

How parents can help protect children's mental health

Here are simple tips to take to make a difference during hot weather:

Ensure children are kept well hydrated all day long Make activities indoors during the warmest part of the day Make sure bedrooms remain cool for better sleep Be alert to behavior and mood changes Have regular meals and activities If emotional continue or increase, please get professional assistance

Additionally, the UK National Health Service (NHS)advises everyone to keep an eye out for people who may be at risk, drinking plenty of fluids, and staying cool during heatwaves.

Climate change is becoming a mental health concern

The results show a significant effect of climate change that's been overlooked, scientists say. Preparation and preparedness for increases in temperature should also include mental health, although the primary concern and priority of most heat-health warnings are on dehydration and heatstroke.

A recent review published in Nature Mental Health also recently revealed that heat exposure is associated with an increased number of hospital admissions for a number of mental health conditions, including depression and schizophrenia.

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