Extreme heat and dehydration can trigger kidney stones: Doctor warns of hidden summer risk

Extreme heat can lead to dehydration and increase the risk of kidney stones. Doctor warns about this hidden summer health risk and the importance of staying hydrated.

Dehydration can trigger kidney stones (Image: AI Generated)

When the temperatures are high, our bodies lose a lot of water as sweat. Unless this lost fluid is replaced early enough, dehydration may occur at an early stage. Although the majority would attribute dehydration to fatigue or dizziness, not everyone knows that dehydration may also lead to the development of kidney stones, in some cases within only a few days of exposure to extreme heat.

Why hydration matters for kidney health?

According to Dr Sunil Kumar, Nephrologist, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, "The kidneys are crucial in cleansing the blood of waste and excess minerals that are excreted in form of urine. Urine is diluted when you are well hydrated and hence it is easy to expel such substances out of the body. But when a person is dehydrated the urine becomes more concentrated. This enables minerals like calcium, oxalate and uric acid to adhere to each other and result in crystals. With time, these crystals may increase to kidney stones."

The risk is even greater in case of extreme heatwaves. To maintain body temperature, more sweating occurs and this causes severe fluid loss. Unless more water is taken in, urine output will diminish. This forms the ideal environment where stones are formed.

The doctors caution that during extreme hot weather, this process may speed up. In other instances, individuals who are already susceptible to kidney stones may exhibit the symptoms just a few days after being dehydrated. This is particularly so in those who work outside, exercise a lot or those who fail to intake sufficient fluids during the day.

Early signs to watch out for

Not all the kidney stones have immediate symptoms, but there are some warning signs that can be early. They are severe lower back or side pain, pain during urination, cloudy or foul-smelling urine, and a frequent urge to urinate. In more serious ones nausea or vomiting can also be experienced.

Who is at higher risk?

Some individuals are especially susceptible to kidney stones in hot seasons. They are people who have previous history of stones and those who eat high salt or protein diets, and those who do not drink water on a regular basis. The risk can also be increased by such conditions as obesity and some metabolic disorders. Stones are formed even in otherwise healthy people who are dehydrated over long durations in extreme temperatures.

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Simple steps to stay protected

The main factor in preventing kidney stones in hot weather is to be well-hydrated. Consume sufficient water in order to have light-coloured urine. Electrolyte balance can also be maintained by including such fluids as coconut water or lemon water.

Consumption of high amounts of salt should also be discouraged as well as intake of sweetened or carbonated beverages, which can be a contributory factor to the formation of stones. Fluid loss can be minimised by wearing light clothes, not being exposed to the sun during the era when the sun is at its peak, and even taking frequent rests in case of working in the open air.

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