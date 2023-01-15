Extreme Cold In Delhi From Next Week: IMD Says Minimum Temp To Drop To 2-4°C In North India

According to the IMD, a cold wave, also known as a cold snap, or deep freeze, is a weather condition that involves an extreme cooling of the air, or the invasion of very cold air, over a large area.

North India is bracing for the second cold wave which is expected to hit in the next couple of days. According to the SkyMet weather, temperatures are likely to drop sharply in the entire north India region. The agency also predicted that Delhi may witness a minimum of 3-4 degrees between January 16 and 18 and isolated pockets may witness a minimum of around 2 degrees.

IMPORTANT THREAD 🧵 There are rumors going on in newspapers and TV channels about minimum of #Delhi dipping to subzero. This is a wrong prediction, probably to get some highlight. Please do not believe in such baseless rumors. Ongoing WD is moving away eastwards. #DelhiWeather SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) January 13, 2023

Before we understand how a cold wave is going to trigger existing health conditions among those who are suffering from respiratory problems, here is what a cold wave means.

What Is a Cold Wave?

Northern regions of India are currently in the grip of a cold wave, temperature dropped massively in the first week of January, marking it the coldest day in the last 23 years. But what is a cold wave? Many of you may not understand how much a drop in the temperature is termed a cold wave. According to the IMD, a cold wave, also known as a cold snap, or deep freeze, is a weather condition that involves an extreme cooling of the air, or the invasion of very cold air, over a large area.

Who Should Take Extra Care?

As cold wave brings along extreme weather conditions, there are chances of people developing chronic health conditions due to it. However, people who are already suffering from underlying health conditions must take extra care in order to stay safe. Why so? Extreme weather conditions, be it heat waves or cold waves can instantly trigger your diseases and their symptoms. Here is a list of people who should be extra careful about the cold wave:

People suffering from migraine Patients who are dealing with heart conditions Arthritis patients COVID-19 survivors (especially those who have suffered severe symptoms of COVID) Asthma patients Patients with poor lung conditions Patients who have had pneumonia Heart attack survivors Patients with low immunity

How To Stay Safe?

In order to stay safe from the cold wave, everyone must follow safety rules. Some of the precautionary measures are listed below:

Keep yourself warm. Wear clothes that can help you stay warm and protected against cold spells. Stay hydrated. Drink water as much as possible. Add coconut water to your diet. Add vitamin-C-rich foods to your diet and daily routine. Limit your alcohol intake. Keep a room heater ready for use. Cover yourself well when stepping outside. Keep your room well-ventilated.