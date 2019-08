According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. It states that in the year 2016, heart diseases claimed lives of 17.9 million people globally. The high death toll of heart diseases necessitates preventive measures, early detection and intervention.

Heart is one of the most vital organs of your body as it pumps blood throughout your body and supplies oxygen and nutrients. Also, it is responsible for removing carbon dioxide and other wastes from your system. Your heart is the size of a large fist and is located behind and left of your breastbone. It weighs around 280 to 340 grams in men and 230 to 280 grams in women.

There are very many factors that decide your heart health and one of them is your lifestyle. What you eat, drink, and your sleeping habit impact how your cardiovascular muscles work. So, if you want to protect your heart, focus on these aspects of your life and even your exposure to intense light. Here is how you can protect your heart, naturally.

INTENSE LIGHT AND YOUR HEART

Several studies have found out that intense light can potentially protect you against cardiovascular diseases. But the mechanism behind this what unknown until now. A new research published in the journal Cell Reports, has revealed how it works. According to this study, intense light provides protection against myocardial infraction by amplifying a specific gene that supports blood vessels. The research was first conducted on mice. During the study, some mice were kept in a house for one week under intense light. Scientists found that the mice were significantly protected against cardiovascular diseases and there was a dramatic decrease in their tissue damage post a heart attack. Notably, blind mice did not benefit from this technique.

Later, the same technique was used on humans. Researchers exposed study volunteers to intense light for 30 minutes on 5 consecutive days. In total, they were exposed to 10,000 lumens (total amount of visible light). After that, the researchers took the blood samples of these participants and found out that they had increased levels of PER2 gene, which controls circadian rhythms. Also, there was a significant reduction in plasma triglycerides (a substitute for insulin sensitivity) and carbohydrate metabolism. But the overall metabolism improved. This helped scientists to claim that light plays a vital role in cardiovascular health and regulating biological processes. According to the study team, if this light therapy is given to a patient before undergoing a high risk cardiac and non-cardiac surgery, it could protect him against injury to the heart muscle, which can be fatal.

NATURAL REMEDIES

There are certain foods that increase your risk of developing a heart condition. So, you need to know what should be included in your daily diet and what shouldn’t. Here, we tell you about the foods that have been scientifically proven to be good for your cardiac health.

Garlic

One of India’s wonder plants, garlic has a host of medicinal properties that make it a truly miraculous herb. Studies have found that a single clove of garlic consumed every day can help to reduce the production of ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol, raise the production of ‘good’ HDL cholesterol and also keep blood pressure within normal limits. Some researchers have also found that people who are regular consumers of garlic are more likely to have better blood circulation and lesser chances of harmful blood platelet aggregation.

Cayenne

You probably use cayenne to spice up your curries but did you know that it’s also good for the heart? This spice contains a substance called capsaicin that has been shown to improve the elasticity of the blood vessels, helping them stay healthy. More importantly, it reduces the chances of blood clot formation and also lowers levels of LDL cholesterol. Overall, cayenne improves the functioning of the cardiovascular system and keeps blood pressure within the normal range.

Ginger

Although it’s best known for its digestive and anti-flatulent properties, ginger is increasingly gaining recognition as a herb that promotes heart health. Studies have shown that ginger is capable of preventing formation of clots, improving blood circulation and lowering LDL cholesterol levels. In fact, certain laboratory studies have found ginger to be more effective than the drug aspirin as a blood clot preventer.

Green tea

Green tea is prepared from unfermented tea leaves that have a slight bitter flavour. When compared to black tea, green tea is rich in an antioxidant substance called epigallo catechin gallate. This antioxidant has been found to improve the health of the cells that form the innermost lining of the blood vessels and the heart. Studies have also shown that green tea reduces the formation of ‘bad’ cholesterol and prevents rise in blood pressure. Regular consumption of about 3 to 4 cups of green tea per day is believed to keep the heart and blood vessels in good shape, and can help you cut down on the risks of developing heart disease. That being said, green tea also has side effects, so make sure you have only about 3 to 4 cups a day.

Arjuna Bark

The bark of the Arjuna tree contains several important chemical constituents such as tannins, triterpenoid saponins and flavonoids and these have been found to have a cardio-protective action. According to Ayurveda, Arjuna is said to be a strong cardiotonic drug. Now, researchers have found that the extracts from the Arjuna bark can perform the same function as nitroglycerine during an heart attack. Apart from that it also help to lower LDL cholesterol, raise HDL cholesterol and reduces blood pressure.

Guggulu

Since ancient times, Guggul has been used in Ayurveda for its action against obesity and arthritis and to improve heart function. Research shows that the resin of the guggul tree contains ketonic steroid compounds called guggulsterones and these have the ability to reduce the cholesterol-containing plaque that builds on the inner walls of the arteries. Guggul also helps to increase the metabolic rate of the body and this is useful for weight loss, which in turn ensures a healthy heart. Laboratory studies have shown that Guggul can reduce LDL cholesterol, raise HDL cholesterol and reduce the tendency of platelet aggregation and therefore, it is an important natural remedy to prevent coronary artery disease. According to Ayurveda, it’s not administered but is prescribed in combination with other herbs in the form of Kaishore Guggul, Yogaraja Guggul or Triphala Guggul.