Forever chemical are found in a range of daily products that we use for instance food packaging, clothing, cosmetics, and toilet paper. They are very difficult to break down in the environment as well as in our bodies. This is why they have been termed as 'forever chemicals.' PFAS are resistant to heat water and grease. Needless to mention, they are harmful.
A new study published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology; found that women who are exposed to high amount of PFAS are more at risk of developing ovarian cancer. The research was conducted by a team of experts who used data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). PFAS are medically linked to causing cancers, but, for women, the chance of ovarian cancer is a lot higher than any other type. They have proved through this study that women who reported suffering from hormone driven cancers were highly exposed to certain PFAS.
As mentioned earlier, the study is based on the data collected from CDC biomonitoring programme that was conducted between 2005 to 2018. It had included almost 10,000 people or even more. the study came up with certain research findings:
Their conclusion is that, PFAS and PFDE is not directly causing cancer or increasing its risk but it is certainly playing a role in the development and progression of the disease. This aspect of forever chemicals requires more research.
According to the researchers, PFAS have the power to disrupt hormone function and balance in women. Poor hormonal health may be one major reason for hormone-related cancer development in the body.
