Exploring The Benefits Of Tai Chi In Parkinson's Disease

The neurological disorder Parkinson's disease impacts more than 10 million people around the globe.

Tai chi practice was found to slow disease progression in people with Parkinson's disease, according to a study from Ruijin Hospital at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. The study followed two groups of people with Parkinson's disease for more than five years: one group practiced tai chi twice a week, while the other continued with standard medical care but did not practice tai chi. Disease progression was slower in the tai chi group, with fewer participants needing to increase their medication dosage compared to the control group. Cognitive function, sleep, and quality of life improved in the tai chi group, and their daily medication dosage remained lower.

The study suggests that tai chi may offer long-term benefits for individuals with Parkinson's disease by slowing disease progression, reducing the need for medication, and improving motor and non-motor symptoms.

Tai chi provides an evidence-based intervention for Parkinson's disease and is recommended for its neuromotor exercise benefits.

While conventional exercises offer various options to target specific aspects of physical fitness, tai chi may have unique advantages in terms of balance and reducing the risk of falls.

Consultation with a healthcare provider is advisable before starting any exercise program for Parkinson's disease, as exercise should be tailored to individual needs and capabilities.

