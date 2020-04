The world of cinema will always remember Irrfan Khan as an actor par excellence. Yesterday, he breathed his last after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for colon infection. However, from 2018 Khan has been under treatment for a rare cancer known as neuroendocrine tumour. Not only did he ace challenging roles in movies like Life of Pie, Lunchbox, Maqbul, Madaari and others, this thespian put up a brave face in the face of this deadly disease too. On 16th March 2018, Khan shared about his condition through a Twitter post. He wrote, “… Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found in me has brought me to a place of hope…” Here is a low-down on neuroendocrine tumour for you. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor loses his life to bone marrow cancer: Know all about this condition

What is neuroendocrine tumour (NET)?

NETs grow in your hormone-making cells. They can develop in different organs of your body: Pancreas, a gland in your belly, stomach, intestines, lungs, etc. Many of these tumours also produce certain hormones on their own. This can give you many physical manifestations. Some of these tumours are malignant or cancerous while others aren’t. While cancerous NETs spread to different parts of the body, their benign counterparts are confined to their spot of origin. Unlike other tumours, NETs mostly take years to grow, not months. There are different types of neuroendocrine tumours and their nomenclature depends on their location or the hormone they secrete. The cause of this condition is yet to be known. Doctors speculate that certain genetic conditions can up your risk. Also Read - Yasmin Karachiwala's fun buddy workout will inspire you to exercise with family amidst the lockdown

Symptoms of neuroendocrine tumour

The symptoms vary, depending on factors like the organ where it has grown, whether or not it is cancerous, the hormone that it produces, so on and so forth. The generic signs of neuroendocrine tumour include pain from your growing tumour, a limp under your skin, extreme fatigue and unexplained weight loss. You can also experience loss of appetite, bleeding, a hoarse voice, yellowish skin or eyes, etc. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty works out with son during quarantine: You too can try these workouts with your kid

Diagnosing the condition

There are a wide-ranging variety of tests to figure out a tumour in the body, including pathological and imaging tests. While the blood and urine tests speak about the levels of different hormones in your body, an X-ray, CT scan and an MRI will help your doctor with detailed images of different parts of the body. Your doctor may also suggest a specialized method, known as octreotide scan, for the diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumour. With the help of this sophisticated technology, it becomes easier to spot the tumours. Biopsy and molecular test may also be recommended to check the tumour cells, certain genes, proteins and other substances.

Treatment of NETs

Though curative methods depend on the type of tumour you have, the general line of treatment includes surgery, hormone therapy, radiation, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, etc. Surgery involves the complete removal of tumours, radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapy kill cancer cells. Hormone therapy, on the other hand, shrinks the tumours and inhibit them from producing hormones.

How to take care of yourself

You need to be careful about what you eat if you’re living with neuroendocrine tumour. This is important because this condition may make it tough for you to maintain a healthy weight. Include protein sources like fish, eggs, cheese and beans in your meals. If you have lost appetite, or experience stomach issues, consult your doctor. Having small, frequent meals, instead of three big ones may help. Avoid sugary and high-fat foods. Yoga may also help you relax and manage your symptoms better.