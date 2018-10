Generally, there is a lot of apprehension and fuss about spine surgery, primarily because it involves dealing with the nerves, says Dr Himanshu Tyagi, orthopaedic surgeon at Artemis Hospitals who has specialised in spine surgery. According to him, there are many popular misconceptions and beliefs about undergoing a spine surgery which often discourages the patient. ”Don’t dismiss spine surgery just because you have heard some rumours. Rather, have a consultation with an expert and discuss the pros Vs cons,” he said. According to him, most of these myths have no scientific basis, and with the modern world technologies the chances of complications in a spine surgery are very rare. Here is what Dr Tyagi has to say about the 7 common myths about spine surgery.

Myth 1: Spine surgery invariably leads to paralysis

This is a very common myth about spine surgery, but of course not true. With the modern world technology (microscope and navigation assisted) the chances of paralysis are less than 1%. Though some risk is still there but with each passing day, thanks to advancements in operating techniques spine surgeries are getting more and more safer. In our center we do almost 800 surgeries every year, but chances of paralysis post-surgery are around 0.3 percent.

Myth 2: Spine surgery should only be done as the last option

It’s not true. Spine surgery should be done at the right time whenever indicated during the course of illness. It is indicated early when there is a chance of impending paralysis in near future without surgery, or in cases where paralysis has already started to set in. Spine surgery can be delayed in cases where patient has only back or neck pain without any nerve compression signs. In such cases we always recommend non-surgical options first in the form of physiotherapy, exercises and medicines. Only if the patient does not improve even after 2 months of conservative treatment, surgery is required. Surgery is done to reduce the pain, restore function, and correct spinal problems. The important thing is that your doctor diagnosis your problem properly before surgery. Proper diagnosis increases the success rate of your surgery.

Myth 3: There is a high chance that another surgery might be required in future

It’s not true to say that one spine surgery leads to another. In over 90% of cases only one properly done spine surgery at the correct time is adequate. Majority of patients don’t require a second surgery. However, it is important on the part of patient to follow certain instructions and precautions to make the surgery successful. These instructions include simple things like quit smoking, reduce body weight and regular exercises post-surgery. If these instructions are not followed, only then, in rare case, a second surgery is required.

Myth 4: After spine surgery prolonged bed rest is required

Normally at our centre we do not advise bed rest to the patient. In fact, most of our patients start walking the next day. During this period the patient is helped by a dedicated team of physiotherapist and pain management specialist. Moreover, with newer techniques like ‘key hole surgery’ and ‘minimally invasive techniques’ where the entire surgery is done through a small incision, the patient is even able to walk the same day (in some cases we even discharge the patient home the same day). This is possible because the incision is smaller, and fewer muscles are cut during the surgery. We almost never recommend bed rest to the patient, on the contrary we prefer mobilizing our patients at the earliest.

Myth 5: It’s very painful

This myth was largely true in earlier era where open spinal surgeries were performed, requiring a long open incision and lots of muscle cutting. However, this is not true in present context. Spine surgeries are relatively pain free these days compared to earlier times. With the advancements like endoscopic directories where we discharge the patient home in less than 2 hours with a incision smaller than finger nail we are moving towards painless surgery. At our institutes for some specific surgeries like disectomy, we don’t even give anaesthesia. Patient is awake during the procedure and even talking to us. For major surgeries like Spinal fixation using the minimally invasive techniques (small incision surgery) the post-surgery pain is much less, and hospitalization is required for only 2 days. Thanks to the much smaller incisions in key hole surgery, there is almost no bleeding and scarring is minimal as well. Overall the pain is much less and need for analgesics are much reduced.

Myth 6: The complication rates in spine surgery are very high

It’s not true anymore. The overall complication rates in spine surgery are less than 3% overall. At our centre we use the state of art ‘neuro monitoring system’ which monitors each and every nerve during surgery and allows no scope for any error. Using this technique, we are almost able to avoid all complications related to nerves and give a 100 percent success rate. With the advancements in spine surgery techniques and the available technology the complication rates have gone down drastically.

In a perfect operative setup like ours, we are able to double check every step during the surgery using ‘O-arm ‘ and ‘neuro-monitoring’ to give a complication free outcome to the patient. We believe that if your pain is so bad that it negatively impacts your activities of daily living (walking/standing/sitting is difficult), don’t run away from surgery due to fear of complications. The potential complications and risks associated with spinal surgery can be outweighed by the benefit of surgery (getting your life back). However, Whether or not the pros outweigh the cons depends on the individual patient’s condition. Overall, these days spine surgery is one of the most successful done surgeries.

Myth 7: There are lots of physical restrictions after spine surgery

This is usually not the situation. Even after a major spine surgery, majority of patients are able to stand and walk the next day of surgery. Lifting light weight (upto 5 kg) is allowed from 10th day and driving is allowed from 2 weeks. Sitting on ground and Sexual activity is allowed from 3 weeks and bending forwards from 1 month. In cases where surgery is done by endoscopic technique there is no restriction of activity at all. Exceptions include cases of complex trauma to the spine with multiple fractures where period of immobilization may be prolonged. But such patients represent only a small fraction of operated cases, usually less than 5 percent.