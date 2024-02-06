Expert’s Insights On Advanced Treatments For Male Infertility

VERIFIED

Renewed hope and possibilities for overcoming male infertility.

With the advancements in reproductive technologies, individuals and couples facing low sperm count challenges have a range of options to achieve their dream of parenthood.

Infertility is a rising concern affecting both men and women, with low sperm count being a widespread issue in male infertility. A low sperm count means that there are fewer sperm than usual in the semen (ejaculating fluid). This disorder is also known as oligospermia, while azoospermia is the total absence of sperm. Dr Manu Gupta, Senior Consultant Urology and Andrology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and First Step IVF Clinic, Delhi, highlights various factors contributing to low sperm count, including obesity, stress, unhealthy lifestyle, smoking, alcohol, trauma, and medical conditions.

Dr Manu Gupta, listed below Reproductive treatments for Low Sperm Count:

Intra-uterine Insemination (IUI): IUI is a technique where sperm is directly placed into the uterus during the woman's fertile window, enhancing the chances of sperm reaching the egg. It is a strategic method involving the introduction of processed semen into the uterus during the woman's fertile window. This approach is apt for cases with mild to moderate sperm abnormalities or sexual issues, with donor sperm IUI being a viable option in cases of zero sperm count. IVF with ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection): In this advanced procedure, a single sperm is injected directly into an egg, bypassing low sperm count issues and facilitating fertilization. Paired with IVF, ICSI involves directly injecting sperm into a mature egg, proving beneficial in severe male factor infertility instances marked by impaired sperm count, motility, or morphology. Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA) & Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE): Detailing procedures like PESA and TESE augment the direct retrieval of sperm from the epididymis or testes in cases of azoospermia. These methods, coupled with ICSI, offer hope for achieving pregnancy in men facing such challenges. Sperm And Embryo Cryopreservation: This method helps freeze and store sperm and embryos, particularly for men undergoing fertility-impacting treatments like cancer therapy. This approach also caters to couples preserving fertility for future needs. Hormonal Treatment: Hormonal therapies can stimulate sperm production in cases where hormonal imbalances contribute to low sperm count, addressing the root cause. Donor Programme: Donor sperm programs provide an option for couples facing severe male infertility issues. Sperm from a healthy donor is used for fertilization through IUI or IVF. Further talking about Azoospermia, Dr Manu Gupta explained that a patient with obstructive azoospermia can still become a father. As the sperms are produced in the testis, they can be extracted by a simple, painless process known as Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA) and Testicular Sperm Aspiration (TESA). Here, sperm are taken out of the testis using a needle. Sperm recovery is experienced by nearly all patients. The patient's wife's eggs can then be injected using these sperm via the IVF-ICSI process.

Previously it was believed that patients with non-obstructive azoospermia would find it difficult to produce a biological child. But, thanks to medical advancements and cutting-edge techniques like Micro Dissection Testicular Sperm Extraction (Micro TESE), it is now possible to retrieve sperm from patients with non-obstructive azoospermia, providing new hope for biological parenthood.

TRENDING NOW

Micro TESE is a surgical procedure to extract sperm for the IVF-ICSI process. When performed by trained specialists, Micro-TESE is a safe procedure. Being an outpatient procedure, you typically can head back home the same day after the surgery.

With the advancements in reproductive technologies, individuals and couples facing low sperm count challenges have a range of options to achieve their dream of parenthood. Dr. Manu Gupta emphasizes the importance of tailored treatments, such as IUI, IVF-ICSI, hormonal therapies, and donor programs, while also highlighting groundbreaking approaches like Micro TESE for azoospermia cases. As these technologies continue to evolve, they offer renewed hope and possibilities for overcoming male infertility.