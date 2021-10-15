Expert Tips For Diabetes Patients To Thrive In The New Normal Defined By COVID-19

One of the most difficult tasks that people with diabetes have to take up is changing their lifestyle.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has made the life of people with diabetes difficult, as there is a high risk of developing severe infection and complications with diabetes.

Diabetes is assuming epidemic proportions in India. Recent reports from the Government of India state that around 12% of Indians have diabetes1. The data indirectly denotes that almost every Indian has at least one close friend or a family member who has diabetes. But why is diabetes prevalence increasing in India? Daily life in India is changing with the increasing urbanization, irregular lifestyle, faulty food habits, etc. There is increased consumption of the unhealthy diet, which means more refined carbohydrates, processed foods, and trans fats. As the urbanization of cities continues, more people are leading less active, sedentary lives.

Main factors responsible for diabetes in India

Factors which contribute to this increased prevalence of diabetes in India include:

Reduced intake of fruits, nuts, seeds, and whole grains

Tobacco and alcohol consumption

More screen time

Environmental pollution

Increased blood pressure

High cholesterol levels

One of the most difficult tasks that people with diabetes have to take up is changing their lifestyle. Fortunately, with the new advances in medicine, people with diabetes can now lead a normal life. However, the virulent novel coronavirus outbreak has made the life of people with diabetes difficult, as there is a high risk of developing severe infection and complications with diabetes. So, how can people with diabetes thrive in the new normal?

TRENDING NOW

How can people with diabetes avoid developing complications?

India has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and people with diabetes are at higher risk. So, there is a need to embrace the following changes in diet and lifestyle to avoid developing complications:

Stay physically active: People with diabetes must exercise regularly. Include some yoga exercise and brisk walk for at least half an hour every day.

People with diabetes must exercise regularly. Include some yoga exercise and brisk walk for at least half an hour every day. Make healthy food choices: People with diabetes must make sure that they include at least two servings of green leafy vegetables in their diet along with fibre-rich food. It is advisable to avoid high starch content food as they may significantly increase blood sugar levels.

People with diabetes must make sure that they include at least two servings of green leafy vegetables in their diet along with fibre-rich food. It is advisable to avoid high starch content food as they may significantly increase blood sugar levels. Get adequate sleep: People with diabetes should get sound sleep for at least 6-8 hours. Adequate sleep has a positive effect on people with diabetes. Sleep relaxes the body and reduces stress. It is essential to get sufficient sleep every night, as partial sleep deprivation for few nights can cause insulin resistance.

People with diabetes should get sound sleep for at least 6-8 hours. Adequate sleep has a positive effect on people with diabetes. Sleep relaxes the body and reduces stress. It is essential to get sufficient sleep every night, as partial sleep deprivation for few nights can cause insulin resistance. Keep stress at bay: It is quite normal for people to get anxious and stressed during this pandemic. But stress can adversely impact the health of people with diabetes. Stress can increase blood glucose levels, and these spiked sugar levels can further lead to complications related to diabetes.

It is quite normal for people to get anxious and stressed during this pandemic. But stress can adversely impact the health of people with diabetes. Stress can increase blood glucose levels, and these spiked sugar levels can further lead to complications related to diabetes. Stay well-hydrated: People with diabetes must ensure adequate hydration and include home pressed juice, buttermilk, and milk in their drinks. Adequate hydration may help maintain proper electrolyte balance in the body.

People with diabetes must ensure adequate hydration and include home pressed juice, buttermilk, and milk in their drinks. Adequate hydration may help maintain proper electrolyte balance in the body. Ensure to wear proper footwear: People with diabetes should make sure that they wear fitted comfortable shoes to avoid any cut or injury that can cause complications in future.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected people worldwide, but it has affected people with diabetes the most. But in this new normal, begin to welcome healthy changes in the lifestyle to stay away from any complications related to diabetes!

Ref:

You may like to read

Anjana RM, Deepa M, Pradeepa R, et al. Prevalence of diabetes and prediabetes in 15 states of India: results from the ICMR-INDIAB population-based cross-sectional study [published correction appears in Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2017 Aug;5(8):e5]. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2017;5(8):585-596. doi:10.1016/S2213-8587(17)30174-2

(This article is authored by Dr. R. Bharath, Medical Director & Endocrinologist, Arka Center for Hormonal Health, Chennai)

RECOMMENDED STORIES