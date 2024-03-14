Expert Speak: Kidney Disease Can Be Managed And Avoided, Just Be Aware Of The Right Approach

It is very important to preserve kidney health and the key to this is prevention and early detection.

On this World Kidney Day, our expert lays down the right way to manage and also avoid chronic kidney disease. Read on to know it all.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has emerged as a significant health concern worldwide, affecting millions of individuals. However, amidst these challenges, there exists a glimmer of hope the potential for transforming kidney health through proactive measures and innovative approaches. Chronic kidney disorder is a progressive condition characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time. Its prevalence has been steadily rising, fueled by factors such as

An aging population

Increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension

Lifestyle-related issues such as obesity and smoking.

The consequences of CKD are profound, leading to complications such as

Cardiovascular disease

Kidney failure

And, ultimately, the need for dialysis or transplantation.

Prevention and early detection of CKD

One of the key strategies for transforming kidney health lies in prevention and early detection. Educating individuals about modifiable risk factors such as maintaining a healthy weight, adopting a balanced diet low in salt and processed foods, staying physically active, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption can significantly reduce the risk of developing CKD. Regular screening for high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney function is essential for early detection and intervention.

Furthermore, raising awareness about the importance of regular check-ups and empowering individuals to take charge of their health is the most important.

Managing Chronic Kidney Disease

In addition to prevention, optimizing the management of CKD is crucial for improving outcomes and reducing the burden of the disease. This involves a multidisciplinary approach that addresses not only medical management but also psychosocial and lifestyle factors. Encouraging patients to adhere to prescribed medications, follow dietary recommendations, and engage in regular exercise can slow the progression of CKD and improve overall quality of life.

The muti-fold risks of NSAIDs

The inadvertent frequent consumption of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) by the general public without proper consultation with clinicians before consumption poses a significant health risk. Apart from hypertension (HTN) and diabetes mellitus (DM), NSAIDs represent a major preventable cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and kidney failure in our country. Many individuals often rely on over-the-counter NSAIDs to alleviate pain without understanding the potential repercussions on renal health. Prolonged or excessive use of NSAIDs can lead to kidney damage, as these medications can impair renal blood flow and disrupt the intricate filtration processes within the kidneys.

Research and innovation

Moreover, advancing research and innovation in this field is essential for transforming kidney health. This includes exploring novel therapies for CKD, such as targeted medications and regenerative medicine approaches, as well as leveraging technology for remote monitoring and telemedicine initiatives.

The last word

Transforming kidney health requires a multifaceted approach that encompasses prevention, early detection, optimal management, research, and advocacy.

(This article is authored by Dr Prashant Jain, Sr. Consultant - General Urology & Andrology, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre)