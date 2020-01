Diabetes and joint pain are generally believed to be conditions that are not connected to each other. However, uncontrolled diabetes can affect the muscles and skeleton, leading to joint pain and other issues.

Diabetes causes problems in the Musculoskeletal System which is our muscles, bones, joints, ligaments and tendons. This condition restricts the movements of the body and leads to stiffness, muscle pain, joint pain and joint swelling. Symptoms of diabetes also include deformities, pins and needles sensations in the arms or legs.

TYPES OF JOINT PAIN DIABETICS MAY EXPERIENCE

Many diabetic patients suffer from hand abnormalities like carpal tunnel syndrome or pain, numbness and tingling in the hand and arm, dupuytren’s contracture, trigger finger, a catching or locking of the fingers, mainly because of changes in small blood vessels and nerves. Here, let me guide you through some of them.

Dupuytren’s Contracture

It is a deformity in which one or more fingers are bent towards the palm. The condition is generally caused by the thickening/scarring of connective tissue in the palm or fingers, eventually leaving the patient unable to fully straighten one or more fingers. Steroid injections help reduce the inflammation in these cases.

Diabetic hand syndrome

Also called Diabetic Cheiroarthropathy, it is a disorder in which the skin on the hands thickens and becomes waxy, eventually leading to trouble with finger movements.

Frozen shoulder

It often affects only one shoulder, causes shoulder pain and limits the range of motion. Early aggressive physical therapy can help preserve the range of motion in the joint.

Charcot Joint

It is also known as neuropathic joint and occurs when a joint deteriorates because of nerve damage. It might lead to numbness and tingling or loss of sensation in the affected joints and it primarily affects the feet. They may become warm, red and swollen and unstable or deformed. If detected early, progression can be slowed. The use of orthotic supports to the affected joint and surrounding structures and limiting weight-bearing activities can help.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Both rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and type 1 diabetes are autoimmune disorders. In RA, the immune system attacks tissues in the joints, causing swelling, pain, and deformities, whereas in type 1 diabetes, the immune system attacks the pancreas, stopping the production of insulin.

Pain and swelling are the primary characteristics, and symptoms can come and go without warning. There is no cure for autoimmune diseases, so the focus of treatment is to reduce inflammation that causes symptoms. Both conditions can be improved by some arthritis medications that will help in decreasing these levels.

Osteoarthritis

This condition is affecting millions of people worldwide and is the most common form of arthritis. It is a joint disorder that is characterized by the breakdown of joint cartilage. It may affect any joint in the body and may cause joint pain, swelling and stiffness, as well as loss of joint flexibility or movement. People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of osteoarthritis, possibly due to diabetes-induced obesity rather than diabetes itself. Few of its treatment involves exercising and maintaining a healthy weight, physical therapy, caring for and resting the affected joint, medications for pain, and surgery such as knee or hip replacement (joint arthroplasty). In such cases, complementary treatments like acupuncture and massage may be helpful for managing pain.

DISH

Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH), is also called as Forestier disease. It is a type of arthritis, hardening of tendons and ligaments, mainly around the spine. DISH may be associated with type 2 diabetes, perhaps due to factors that promote new bone growth. Symptoms include pain, stiffness or decreased range of motion. If DISH affects the spine, one may experience stiffness in the back or neck. Treatment involves managing symptoms, usually with pain relievers and in rare cases, surgery.

MANAGING JOINT PAIN

The musculoskeletal complications of diabetes are common and can lead to significant pain and disability. They usually occur in patients with poorly controlled diabetes of long duration and complications. Early recognition of these complications and multidisciplinary management between diabetes, orthopaedics and rheumatology specialists are necessary.

Eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise (including weight-bearing exercises), controlling blood glucose and maintaining a healthy weight can help improve symptoms and pain control. Lifestyle improvements along with careful medical interventions are key to managing joint pain. Controlling the underlying diabetic condition will go a long way towards improving the quality of life for patients.