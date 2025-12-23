Expert Reveals Why Kids With ADHD, Anxiety And Depression Struggle More At Bedtime

Bedtime may be to children with ADHD, anxiety, and depression. These disorders directly influence the ability of the brain of a child to process emotions, thoughts, and energy level, making it more difficult to relax, fall asleep, and remain asleep. Here are some of the reasons why bedtime battles can be used to enable parents to react with tolerance and positive assistance as opposed to an attitude of frustration. Due to the problems with self-regulation and transitions, children with ADHD may have a hard time going to bed. ADHD interferes with executive functioning, which is characterised by impulse control, emotional regulation, and the ability to switch between one activity and another. Their brains might not want to slow down when it is time to quit playing, staring at the screen, or being creative.

Most of the children with ADHD feel a sense that is usually referred to as being tired but wired. Their bodies can be weary, their minds remain active, leaping this side and that side.

Expert Reveals Why Kids With ADHD Struggle More At Bedtime

Dr. Srinivasan Jayaraman, Consultant and Clinical Psychologist,Rainbow Children's Hospital revealed,"Nighttime overthinking is frequently observed in children with certain clinical conditions, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD, emotional disturbances, anxiety disorders, and depression. In these cases, the mind tends to become more active at night because external distractions reduce, allowing unresolved thoughts and emotions to surface".

For such children, it is important to first understand:

What kind of daytime stress they are experiencing How are they coping with anxiety or low mood Whether they have negative or automatic negative thoughts that repeatedly play in their mind

Many Studies also indicate that a certain percentage of children with ADHD are behind schedule on the melatonin release, and the natural sleep signals happen later at night. Consequently, even regular bedtime activities might not be an instant way to sleep, which is frustrating to children and parents.

What Are Some Factors That Trigger This Problem?

Here are some factors that trigger the bedtime insomnia in ADHD kids

Anxiety And Night Worries

To an anxious kid, bedtime is the most horrible time of his day. The anxious thoughts are more likely to become stronger when the house is silent and there is no distraction. Concerns about school, friends, family, health or future events are likely to come out at night. The child might have a racing heart, tense muscles, or develop a sense of uneasiness which makes him or her very hard to relax. The fear of the dark nightmares may further retard sleep.

Insomnia And Mood Disorders

Children who have depression regularly develop sleep disturbances. Other ones have a problem with insomnia, whereas others sleep too much and are still exhausted. The sadness, loneliness, or hopelessness may emerge at the time of going to bed, and it may be hard to fall asleep. Depression may also lower the motivation and energy. Even the most basic nighttime activities such as brushing teeth can seem daunting.

End Of Day Emotional Workload

In ADHD, anxiety and depression, one of the most significant causes of bedtime struggles is emotional regulation. Children can emotionally burn up by night, having addressed school demands, social life, and expectations throughout the day. This may cause meltdowns, irritability or resistance at a time when calm should be experienced.

Overall, the issues of sleeping and mental health tend to have a vicious circle. Sleep deprivation may aggravate symptoms of ADHD, cause anxiety, and intensify depression the following day. The symptoms intensified by them at that point complicate the next bedtime too. This cycle may go on for weeks or months without assistance. Children with ADHD, anxiety and depression do not have such a problem when it comes to bedtime because they are not being difficult or not cooperating.