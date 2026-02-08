Expert Reveals Rising Childhood Obesity Linked To Early Puberty And PCOS In Adolescent Girls

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Childhood obesity has become one of the most important issues in contemporary society related to public health. The problem that is now being discussed as an adult health issue is spreading among children in their horrific age. Increasing cases of obesity among girls are being attributed to early puberty onset and increased chances of early development of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome PCOS during adolescence.
Such changes are not just physical. Premature hormonal changes may cause an irreversible impact on the psychological health, the reproductive health, and the future metabolic state. The relationship between childhood obesity, early puberty, and PCOS is an important concept that should be understood by parents, caregivers, educators, and healthcare workers.
Childhood obesity is abnormal body fat that has adverse health and developmental effects on the child. It is normally measured by Body Mass Index BMI that is governed by age and gender.
There are a number of factors that explain the increasing level of obesity among children:
Source: NIH
Precocious puberty or early puberty is a situation whereby a child starts to exhibit the signs of sexual development at an earlier age than the normal age. This in girls normally translates to puberty before the age of eight.
Obvious Symptoms of Girls Early Puberty
The fat tissue produces some hormones into estrogen that may hasten pubertal development.
The bigger the fat stores, the higher the leptin levels become, and this tells the brain that the body is prepared to go through puberty.
With high levels of insulin, the hormones of reproduction can be activated at improper times.Such hormonal shifts can prematurely put the body in puberty, which it is not emotionally or physically ready to handle.
Source:NIH
Dr. Swathi Padmanaban, Consultant Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinologist and Diabetologist
Rainbow Children's Hospital, Chennai Reveals,
"We are also seeing children with early puberty attaining periods by 9 to 10 years. Because of obesity driven early puberty PCOS in adolescent girls are rising more it used to be an adult problem no almost all in adolescent girls are being diagnosed with PCOS so these needs to be addressed this has also been contributed by less physical activity in schools also schools should show more importance to physical activity and densely populated residential areas where children don't have much places to go out and do outdoor play''.
Another expert elaborates more about hormonal breakouts Dr Shama Batra, Gynaecologist, President of IMA,
"Hormonal imbalance in PCOS leads to increased androgens, which can cause persistent acne, excess facial or body hair, and pigmentation like dark patches around the neck, underarms, or face. These visible changes can deeply impact a woman's confidence and emotional well-being. With early diagnosis, lifestyle correction, hormonal balance, and proper dermatological care, these skin concerns are manageable"
Hirsutism may also result from excess growth of hair on certain body parts such as the chin and pubic zone Hirsutism or undesirable facial and body hair is another observable PCOS symptom. Androgen imbalance activates the growth of hair on such areas as upper lip, chin, chest and back. This may be emotionally disturbing and affect self-esteem of many women.
Hypertrophy may also be caused by PCOS especially where the skin folds or there is friction. This disorder is commonly referred to as acanthosis nigricans and appears in the form of brown velvety spots on the neck, armpits, or groin. These colour alterations are correlated to insulin resistance, which is a typical characteristic of PCOS.
The early puberty is not only a question of timing but also a health and psychological threat
Short Term Challenges
Long Term Health Risks
These two are known as the stages of puberty
Adrenarche is responsible for Adrenal Androgens, it contributes to pubic hair before the age of eight. It is also linked to early metabolic disorders that cause insulin resistance, which can cause ovarian dysfunction later in life.
Gondarche is linked to the hypothalamic pituitary ovarian. If there is an excess of adrenal androgen production, it can also later cause PCOS in life.
According to the National Institute Of Health, it clearly reveals the link between these two, which will help you get a clearer understanding of how it will help people,"During normal growth and development, adrenarche, the prepubertal onset of adrenal androgen secretion, results phenotypically in pubarche. Gonadarche, which is the ovarian response to gonadotropin releasing hormone-mediated gonadotropin secretion, also occurs, leading to reproductive competence, namely the establishment of ovulatory cycles, repeatedly".
PCOS is a frequent hormonal disorder in girls and other women of reproductive age. It frequently starts in adolescence and could persist throughout life.
Common Symptoms of PCOS
Source:X
Obesity during childhood and adolescence substantially predisposes one to the likelihood of getting PCOS in adulthood. The overweight fat interferes with the natural hormone homeostasis and exacerbates insulin resistance, which are primary factors in PCOS.
The contribution of Obesity to PCOS
The theses of early puberty and PCOS have a number of overlapping hormonal pathways, which makes obesity a typical trigger of these diseases.
This overlap is the reason why those girls who enter puberty at a young age are more susceptible to developing PCOS in the adolescent stage.
The mental health of an individual is usually affected by the physical changes that come with early puberty and PCOS.
Unattended, the combination of obesity, early puberty, and PCOS may put the risk of:
PCOS is greatly associated with insulin resistance. Low-GI foods stabilise the level of insulin and blood sugar.
Include:
Avoid:
View this post on Instagram
Protein balances out blood sugar and varies cravings.
Best protein sources:
Fats are good as they aid hormonal synthesis and minimise inflammation.
PCOS-friendly fats:
PCOS is aggravated by inflammation.
Include:
Not every workout would be PCOS-friendly.PCOS Reversible exercises are best in gymnasiums and health clubs.
Strengthens and increases insulin sensitivity.
Examples:
It is a simple and yet very effective fat loss and insulin control used in PCOS.
Yoga lowers the level of cortisol and enhances the functions of the reproductive hormones.
Best yoga poses for PCOS:
Cardio-friendly to PCOS consists of:
PCOS is a condition that can be reversed naturally, as long as certain steps are taken to curb it.
These disorders tend to interfere with one another, and hence, early intervention is a necessity.
Prevention Starts Early
Parents are advised to seek the assistance of a healthcare giver when they observe:
In other instances, physicians can prescribe:
The increased rate of childhood obesity has a widespread impact, particularly on the adolescent girls. Its close connection to premature puberty and PCOS shows that early prevention, awareness, and lifestyle interventions are very necessary. Early prevention of obesity and healthy lifestyles can help to ensure that girls are not exposed to hormonal disorders, emotional trauma, and chronic disorders in the future. A better future for the future generation can be guaranteed through a proactive approach today.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information