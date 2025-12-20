Expert Reveals PCOS Is A Lifestyle Disease; Urges Young Girls To Focus On Healthy Habits Early

PCOS is a hormonal condition that affects women and comes with lots of problems, and 50 per cent of women are still not aware of it. Missed periods, weight gain, cystic acne, course, your growth and mood swings. Some of the common symptoms one might have to deal with. It can be really stressful for the body, and a person who deals with it goes through a lot. Sometimes, even managing basic tasks is tough.

PCOS puts women under high stress, and a person might have to go through mental stress, anxiety and body image issues.

Women go through a lot of social stigma and sometimes even end up hating their bodies. Anxiety and depression are very commonly seen in PCOS, and even the amount of depression they have to face is higher in them as compared to women without PCOS.

Expert Take On PCOS

Even though egg quality deteriorates in women, sometimes there are chances of women with PCOS who can get pregnant in their 30s. If a woman does not ovulate. It is very hard to detect when she is fertile, but not all women with PCOS are affected. Some can conceive naturally even minor changes in lifestyle can help with balanced nutrition, proper weight management, good exercise, and sometimes they put on medication like metformin and drugs that a doctor prescribes.

Dr. Deepshikha Singla,Gynaecologist revealed that ,"PCOS is a lifestyle disease and that problem in lifestyle is the leading cause of PCOS ,Young girls should be made aware to take care of their health in advance" .

Impact on relationships due to fertility issues in PCOS

Relationship Issues

Women with PCOS might face relationship issues due to infertility and might go through family pressure and emotional challenges. This leads to many disorders like bipolar, eating disorders, and compulsive disorders in order to cope up . It impacts intimacy and sexual relationship with their partner.

Family Pressure

It can make things really hard . In many cultures, there is a lot of focus on becoming a mother, and when that doesn't happen, women might feel blamed and seeing others around getting pregnant easily. Can be very painful for the women with PCOS has they have a lot of pressure.

Unhealthy Habits

To deal with this stress, women may develop unhealthy habits or mental health issues like eating disorders, anxiety, depression, and even some repetitive thoughts. It is also the reason why women can gain weight in PCOSand which can make them feel less confident.

Sexual Intimacy Pressure

Sexual intimacy can feel like a task which is linked to try for a baby, which can create pressure and reduce closeness between partners.

If these challenges are not talked about openly it can become really stressful for the women dealing with PCOS.

Can PCOS Be Treated?

PCOS cannot be cured, but it can be managed with the right life choices treatment depends mainly on the symptoms and goals of the person, even if it is regulating periods, improving fertility, managing your hair growth. The first thing that doctors recommend is lifestyle, changes, medication, hormonal words, control, and insulin resistance as these factors contribute a lot to PCOS and bring a lot of changes in patients.

Overall, with the right treatment and support, many women with PCOS are able to manage their symptoms well, live healthily and conceive baby.