Expert Reveals How Perimenopause Could Threaten Fertility: What Every Woman Must Know

When a person with a uterus hits the phase of perimenopause, theycan expect a fluctuation in estrogen and progesterone levels which can cause hormonal changes.

Did you know that Perimenopause can affect fertility? During this phase, a menstrual cycle becomes irregular and ovulation doesn't always occur monthly. Healthcare professionals note that it is possible to become pregnant during perimenopause, but the fertility drop for individuals who are at this phase.

Dr. Mandavi Rai, Senior Consultant, Fertility Health Specialist and Reproductive Medicine, Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Noida Sec 48 & Noida Extension, explains that many women believe fertility ends suddenly at menopause. However, before menopause begins, the body enters a phase called perimenopause. She said this stage can start in the late 30s or early 40s and may last anywhere from 4 to 8 years. In her words, "Menopause is medically defined as 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, while perimenopause is marked by fluctuating hormones and unpredictable cycles. During perimenopause, hormone levels begin to change which can affect menstrual cycles, fertility and overall reproductive health."

How Perimenopause Lead To Infertility

Perimenopause is marked by fluctuating levels of estrogen and progesterone which can cause hormonal changes. According to Dr. Rai, these subtle shifts in your body can affect your ovulation cyclye which means fertility becomes less predictable, but it does not disappear completely. She said, "Many women can still conceive naturally during perimenopause, although the chances are lower compared to earlier years. So, Irregular periods can also lead to perimenopause. Cycles tend to get impacted and may become shorter or longer, and the flow may also keep changing."

Signs And Symptoms Of Perimenopause

Irregular cycles make it challenging for healthcare professionals to identify fertile days which can make conceiving difficult. The doctor further highlights that egg quality gradually declines with age, leading to delayed conception and anxiety. Even signs such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, poor sleep and vaginal dryness are also commonly seen in women and may also appear during perimenopause.

Tips To Manage Perimenopause

Managing these symptoms with the help of an expert is non-negotiable because if perimeopause is left untreated, it can lead to certain conditions like thyroid problems, PCOS or uterine fibroids that may coexist during this phase, further impacting fertility. Dr. Rai recommends the following tips to keep in mind for supporting fertility health during perimenopause:

Although your fertility decreases with age, if you are going through perimenopause and do not want to become pregnant, you still need to use contraception. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is not a form of contraception. So, discuss this with the expert and clear all the doubts. Track menstruation changes such as variation in cycle length, flow, or symptoms, and discuss them with a gynaecologist so that the problem can be addressed promptly. Pay attention to balanced nutrition, regular exercise, stress control, and adequate sleep that will support hormone balance. Take vitamin supplements like vitamin D as advised by the doctor. Quit smoking and alcohol. Manage stress by doing yoga and meditation. Simple blood tests and scans can help assess ovarian reserve and guide pregnancy. IVF treatment for women in perimenopause or with low Anti-M llerian Hormone (AMH) levels.Many women in perimenopause still. So, even women with very low AMH can achieve successful pregnancies with IVF, donor eggs, or even naturally.

With awareness, healthy habits, and proper medical guidance, women can navigate this phase without any difficulty. So, women take charge of your well-being, right away.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.