Expert Reveals How Insomnia And PCOS Are Interconnected: What You Need To Know

How Insomnia And PCOS Are Interconnected What You Need To Know

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome PCOS is a hormonal disorder responsible to millions of women all over the world which impacts its effects on their menstrual cycles and metabolism as well as their mental condition. A minor but growing issue among female PCOS patients is insomnia. Sleep disturbances such as the inability to fall asleep, frequent awakenings in the night or the poor quality of sleep are not just random symptoms, but they are highly likely to be interconnected with the pathophysiological processes of PCOS.

Expert Reveals PCOS And The Hormonal Imbalance

Dr. Lipi Sharma, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ShardaCare Healthcity Reveals,

"Insomnia and PCOS are closely interconnected, and in many cases, they mutually perpetuate in an insidious cycle. Disrupted cortisol levels and high levels of androgens common in PCOS can interfere with the body's natural rhythm, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep. In turn, persistent sleep deprivation worsens insulin resistance, inflammation, and increases stress hormones, each of them may intensify the PCOS symptoms in terms of weight gain, irregular periods, and mood distortions."

The most common pathogenesis of PCOS is hormonal imbalance, in particular, insulin resistance and the high amount of androgen in the human body male hormone. These discrepancies are able to disrupt the natural regularities in the body, including the sleep ones. The body becomes unable to adjust to a healthy sleep-wake cycle when hormones such as cortisol, insulin, and melatonin become disconnected, and this puts one on the brink of insomnia.

Insulin Resistance

The prevalent feature of PCOS is insulin resistance that contributes significantly to sleep disturbances. Increased insulin levels may cause nighttime gluconeogenesis, causing insomnia, night sweats and decreased sleep onset. On the other hand, lack of sleep can aggravate insulin resistance, creating a vicious cycle that further makes both the symptoms of PCOS and insomnia more difficult to control.

Effects Of Surging Androgens On Sleep

High levels of androgen within women with PCOS tend to affect the nervous system. High levels of androgens are associated with high levels of alertness and agitation thus hard to sleep at night. The hormone imbalance can also be a cause of other disorders such as sleep apnea particularly among women who gain weight as a result of PCOS.

Anxiety, Stress And The PCOS Insomnia Connection

PCOS does not only impact the body but may also have an effect on the mental health. There are abnormal cycles, acne, loss of hair and the inability to conceive which are some of the symptoms that cause stress and anxiety. The high levels of stress elevate cortisol, the stress hormone in the body that affects sleeping directly. Excessive levels of cortisol at night may inhibit sleep onset and generally lower the quality of sleep.

Melatonin Disturbance And Circadian Rhythm Disorders

PCOS may interfere with the functions of the hormone that controls sleep, melatonin. Research indicates that PCOS may involve a change in the melatonin secretion, which influences the circadian rhythm. This may complicate the situation of falling asleep at the same time or getting a deep, restful sleep after spending enough time in bed.

Source: NIH

How To Fight Insomnia With PCOS?

PCOS does not only result in insomnia, but it may also exacerbate its effects. Erosion of sleep is related to gain of weight, inflammation, hormonal compensation, and augmented insulin. In the course of time, lack of sleep may have a compounding effect on the symptoms of PCOS, increasing the difficulty in control.

Treatment of insomnia is a significant issue in treating PCOS Changes in lifestyle Important to keep sleep pattern on track, which includes regularity Practice mindfulness to lower down stress levels Exercise and balanced diet is also important Low Glycemic diet is also important

In other instances, health care advice can be required to control hormones or a medical sleep disorder. The relationship between insomnia and PCOS is complicated yet indisputable. Sleep problems are caused by hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, stress, and disturbed levels of melatonin. Learning about this connection is the initial step towards better sleep and managing PCOS that allows women to regain their controls over their night and health in general.

