Expert reveals early signs of Irritable Bowel Syndrome you should not Ignore

Early signs of Irritable Bowel Syndrome IBS often go unnoticed. Experts reveal the common symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, and irregular bowel habits you should never ignore for better gut health.

Expert reveals early signs of Irritable Bowel Syndrome you should not Ignore

Irritable Bowel Syndrome,IBS is a widespread digestive disease affecting millions of individuals across the planet. Although it is common, people fail to pay attention to the early symptoms as they think that it is a small stomach ache. According to the health expert, early identification of the symptoms can allow one to deal with the condition in a better manner and avoid long term discomfort. IBS mainly affects the large intestine and can have a great influence on normal life should it go unattended. The awareness of the initial symptoms will help you in consulting a doctor in time and implementing the changes in the way of life that will enhance the health of the gut.

Expert reveals early signs of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Dr. Bheem Raj Gupta, Senior Consultant and HOD - Nephrology, ShardaCare-Healthcity Reveals,

"A number of factors, including stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and food intolerance, tend to cause or exacerbate the symptoms of IBS. Since the symptoms might be subtle or sporadic, people often leave the medical consultations too late, thinking that they are a part of regular digestive issues. Nevertheless, the disregard of such warning signs may cause body long-term discomfort and affect productivity and psychological state every day. The initial diagnosis and prompt medical attention will be in place to assist in proper diagnosis and effective treatment with dietary change, stress management and treatment plans. It is necessary to pay attention to the health of the digestive system"

Acute cramping or abdominal pain often

Abdominal pains or cramping is one of the first and most frequent symptoms of IBS. This pain is normally experienced in the lower abdomen and may be relieved with passage of a bowel. The pain may be mild to severe and may likely be intermittent. The pain can be often triggered by particular food items, stress, or hormonal fluctuations, which are observed by people with IBS. When your stomach aches routinely over a few weeks it could be that your digestive system is in need.

Changes in Bowel Habits

Another major early symptom of IBS is a noticeable change in bowel habits. Others have a lot of diarrhea whereas others have constipation problems. In most of the instances, individuals switch between the two conditions. Specialists emphasize that such inconsistent bowel motions, in particular, when they last long, could not be overlooked. It is possible to pay attention to the frequency of going to the bathroom and get used to sudden changes to identify potential problems of the digestive system at the beginning.

Bloating and Excess Gas

Constant bloating is the other symptom that specialists relate to IBS. Large proportions of the population experience an uneasy fullness in the stomach despite consuming small portions of food. This is usually coupled with too much gas and stomach distension. The bloating can be exacerbated during the day or when one consumes specific foods such as dairy products, beans or processed foods. The specialists indicate that recurring bloating might point to the absence of balance between the gut functions and it is to be considered in case of a prolonged period.

You may like to read

Mucus in Stool

Although this may seem strange, it is not impossible that the presence of mucus in stool is also an initial symptom of IBS. The digestive health experts said that the intestines usually produce mucus to enable the stool to move easily.

Overall, If you are someone who has currently been noticing any symptoms of Irritable bowel syndrome, you should get yourself to professional help before it worsens so that you can take the necessary precautions.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.