Expert-Backed Strategies For Optimal Joint And Back Health

It is crucial to get your joints examined and treated by an orthopaedician.

Different treatment options may offer relief from the discomfort you are experiencing. Have a look at these expert tips.

Uncomfortable aches and pains in the body may suddenly appear as the temperature decreases and the chill sets in. Wintertime joint problems, backaches, and stiffness are more frequent, which makes life challenging for those who have arthritis and who have any previous joint injury or back injury. As per Dr Ashis Acharya, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine unit, Sir Gangaram Hospital New-Delhi, a decrease in temperature and low atmospheric pressure conditions during the winter months exacerbates chronic joint pain conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Furthermore, increased muscular stiffness secondary to a drop in temperature may lead to decreased overall mobility in these patients, also, because of the low-temperature vasoconstriction occurs to the parts of the body such as arms, legs, and spine to increase the blood flow to the vital parts of the body such as the brain, heart, lungs, etc to keep them warm.

Effective Tips To Manage Back & Joint Pain

Dr Ashis Acharya suggests simple steps that can go a long way in keeping your joint pains and backaches under check during the winter season.

Exercise: Exercise helps to maintain joint flexibility, and improves blood circulation. Regular stretching with yoga or Pilates, brisk walking, and weight training will keep your body active and fit. Exercise could loosen tense muscles and release endorphins, therefore, alleviating joint and back pain. Exercise also improves posture which can reduce strain on the back and improve back pain. Avoid weight gain: There is a tendency for increased weight during the winter months. Even a small amount of extra weight will start to affect your knees, other joints, and spine. Avoid binge eating and stay away from junk and processed food. Dress appropriately: Stay warm and layer up, especially when moving outdoors. Exposure to cold temperatures may worsen joint and back pain. Warm shower: A shower with warm water helps relax your muscles, relieving the tension in your body. The relaxed muscles may provide relief from back pain and joint pain. Additionally, using a hot water bag or electric heating pad can provide relief from the discomfort. Stay hydrated: The dry winter air makes you feel dehydrated, tired, and achy. It is essential not to neglect your water intake. Warm tea and soup are good hydrating options and will keep you warm as well. Healthy diet: A healthy well-balanced diet will keep your body fit. It will also help by decreasing the occurrence of any illness, and the associated aches and pains. Also, anti-inflammatory foods such as green leafy vegetables, fiber, yogurt, green tea, etc can help in reducing the pain. Steer clear of processed foods, carbs, and high salt and sugar intake. Soak in the sun: One of the essential minerals for healthy bones is vitamin D. Reduced vitamin D levels can exacerbate musculoskeletal and joint discomfort. So, to relieve sore joints, get as much sun as you can. Consult your doctor: These suggestions can help you manage joint pain and stiffness, but these remedies might not be effective if you have advanced arthritis or any other health conditions. Please consult your doctor in case you develop joint pain or back pain and avoid self-medication.

