Expert Answers 5 FAQs About Stem Cell Therapy

What diseases can be treated with stem cells? Are there any side effects of stem cell therapy? Here's all you need to know about cell-based therapy.

Being a new form of treatment, patients tend to look up on the internet first for information on stem cell therapy. However, it is not always right to blindly accept information from unverified sources on the internet. Researchers and clinicians must be approached for correct, up-to-date information regarding stem cell therapy. Herein, we present some FAQs on this form of therapy with answers provided by Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, Adigos Stem Cells, to help you in making an informed decision regarding the treatment.

Q1. What are stem cells?

Stem cells are the 'master cells' of the body. Stem cells are adaptive agents, unlike conventional drugs, that are capable of complex functions involving bioactive factors. These cells are multi-potent and can act as injury specific drug stores, which aid in cell replacement, reducing inflammation, enhancing organ function, regulating the immune system, etc. The innate healing and regenerative potential of the body is harnessed by stem cells.

Q2. What diseases can be treated with stem cells?

It is already known that hematopoietic stem cells can be used to treat various blood cancers. In addition, cell-based therapy can be used to treat a wide range of inflammatory, autoimmune, infectious conditions, etc. Orthopedic conditions such as arthritis, avascular necrosis; autoimmune conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis; diabetes; sports injuries, etc. are few examples that benefit through cell-based therapy. In addition, cells have the ability to differentiate into system specific cells. For example, mesenchymal cells can differentiate into nerve system cells (neurons), thus may be beneficial in management of neurological conditions. The list goes on; with increasing knowledge of the properties of these cells, science is now exploring management of conditions that were previously thought to be untreatable by conventional treatments.

Q3. Where will the cells be taken from?

Banking umbilical cord stem cells and even dental stem cells is gaining popularity. Stem cells obtained from these sources can be used for the individual as well as other patients (following compatibility testing and matching). However, the most common form of therapy is autologous meaning cells are obtained from the patients' own body. The common sources are bone marrow, fat tissue, peripheral blood. These adult stem cells have multi-potential to differentiate into various cell types. The method to obtain and transplant the cells is minimally/non-invasive; therefore, there is no need to worry about surgical procedures.

Q4. Are there any side effects?

Since the cells are obtained from the patient's own body, the question of rejection or side effects does not arise.

Q5. Will I have to continue my existing medications and diet restrictions after stem cell therapy?

Cell-based therapy is based on the principle of capitalizing on the innate regenerative potential of the body. This is not a miracle solution that will immediately cure a patient. Patients are generally advised to continue their medications and are followed up regularly. With improvements, the doses of medications can be reduced and gradually discontinued. Lifestyle modifications and dietary changes are a part of any treatment. The purpose is to ensure a healthier environment for the cells to function. Cell-based therapy is a holistic science; therefore, lifestyle modifications and physiotherapy rehabilitation are an integral part of treatment, which should be followed for good results.

