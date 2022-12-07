Coping With Osteoporosis Chronic Pain? 3 Expert Tips To Manage

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
"Step up for bone health"encourage people to check their bone health regularly and adopt a healthy lifestyle that strengthens their bone health. In addition, we need to create more awareness of this disease amongst the general population.
Dr Vivek Loomba, the Consultant Pain Physician at The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, explains that osteoporosis has no symptoms and develops gradually. So if you suffer from a fracture after an incident that usually does not lead to bone breakage, you could have osteoporotic bones. Also, weakened bones by osteoporosis could lead to height loss with time-stooped posture.
Looking at the risk factors or family history, a doctor may recommend diagnostic tests such as:
Elaborating this further, Dr Vivek Loomba says that high-dose steroids in covid patients have increased the incidence of osteoporosis in this group of patients.
Surgical options:Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty for patients with severe pain and recent fractures < 6 weeks
The above procedures are indicated in patients who continue to have severe pain with/without surgery. These procedures are done by a Pain Management Physician under fluoroscopic and ultrasonic guidance and provide good relief to patients. Dr Vivek Loomba says he has successfully managed several patients through the above procedures. One of his recent patients was a 97-year-old freedom fighter who had fractured her D 12 vertebra and continued to experience pain after vertebroplasty. She has had good pain relief after the above procedure.
Take home message:Osteoporosis is increasingly common these days. Please seek medical help so proper treatment can be initiated early in the disease.
Follow us on