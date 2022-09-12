Experiencing Sudden Change In Menstrual Cycle? 6 Factors That Could Be The Reason

Menstrual cycle irregularities do not happen due to just one reason, find out all the external and internal factors that can impact it.

Periods can be a real pain to deal with and it gets worse if they are irregular. Irregular periods can happen due to a lot of reasons. It can be genetic, physical or even psychological. Due to some of these factors, the normal period cycle can also suffer a sudden and unpredictable change. Experiencing these symptoms does not mean that you should panic right away. Many of the reasons why you are experiencing irregular periods are treatable. But, before you self-diagnose yourself, you should know the status of your health from a health expert. Your period and menstrual cycle are your vital signs, so changes are a sign to explore what's going on with your health.

6 REASONS FOR SUDDEN CHANGE IN YOUR MENSTRUAL CYCLE

Here are the reasons why you might be experiencing irregular periods.

Stress Or Trauma

Stress is one of the major factors due to which you might experience a lot of health changes especially related to your hormones. A lot of people are more stressed than they realize it. Chronic stress symptoms can be emotional, physical or systemic and this can majorly affect one's menstrual cycle. When a person is overly stressed, the brain's function which is to regulate the hormones such as progesterone, estrogen, testosterone, FSH and LH will start de-prioritizing the functions of reproductive functions.

In case you are experiencing very irregular period cycles, you should look at your lifestyle before going to the doctor. Sudden life events and lifestyle changes can also affect your cycle. Aside from that, are you struggling with stress and experiencing its symptoms all the time? Consider how you can build in stress release valves throughout the day - deep belly breathing, a full body stretch that gets you away from your screen, a few minutes staring mindlessly out of the window or a gentle stroll around your house or office.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

One of the many symptoms of Polycystic ovarian syndrome is an irregular, painful and long menstrual cycle. In case you have not been already diagnosed with this issue and you are experiencing the symptoms, you should definitely consult a gynaecologist. There are specifically 4 types of PCOS but the most common symptom among all those four types is an imbalance of sex hormones. This may delay or even prevent the process of ovulation leading to long and irregular cycles.

Hypothalamic Amenorrhea (HA)

When a person has not been getting their periods for more than two to three months or the absence of periods for more than six months by someone who has had a normal cycle before, this condition is referred to as hypothalamic Amenorrhea (HA). This condition is not because of any factors like pregnancy, certain medications, hormonal birth control, breastfeeding, menopause or even pre-menopause.

Age

Fluctuations in the period cycle are quite natural with old age. As our age increases, women descend to the stage called perimenopause when they have fewer follicles that mature into the eggs that are released during ovulation. Because of this women might experience shorter cycles or it might become more irregular as they get older or gaps between each cycle might become longer or they might even not get their periods for an entire year. This is what is called menopause. This is a natural and gradual process, so don't worry if this is happening to you.

Thyroid Issues

Did you know that women's reproductive system is also linked to the thyroid gland that sits at the back of the throat? Conditions such as underactive thyroid/hypothyroidism or an overactive thyroid/hyperthyroidism can also impact the menstrual cycle. Because of thyroid issues, the menstrual cycle can become longer, shorter, heavier or even lighter. You may notice changes to your body temperature such as always feeling cold or sweating all the time. Along with it a person might experience other symptoms like difficulty managing their weight and might also witness changes to their hair and skin.

Medications

Going on and coming off certain medications such as antidepressants, blood pressure medications, antipsychotics and some allergy medications can result in changes to your menstrual cycle and periods. Hormonal birth control can change the length of a menstrual cycle and come off the medication can result in a natural period (the bleed we have on oral contraceptives is a withdrawal bleed) taking up to 6 months to return.

Medications especially the ones that are very heavy might also impact your menstrual cycle and periods. If a woman is taking birth control medications, it will certainly change the normal process of her menstrual cycle. Even when you stop taking these medications, it will impact your cycle. These medications are designed to keep your hormones in check. Changes and fluctuations in your hormones would also cause a change in your cycle.