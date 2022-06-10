Recurring Nightmares Could Be A Symptom of Parkinson’s Disease: Study

A new study conducted by the University of Birmingham found that adults experiencing bad dreams or recurring nightmares without an obvious trigger, could be exhibiting the earliest symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

A new study conducted by the University of Birmingham found that older adults who start to experience bad dreams or nightmares could be exhibiting the earliest signs of Parkinson's disease. This study was published in Clinical Medicine. Individuals experiencing frequent nightmares are twice as likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's later in their life. Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. the symptoms starts off slowly at first. some symptoms might be barely noticeable. slight tremors in the hands is a symptoms that manifests at the very onset. at a later stage, a patients might start experiencing body stiffness and his or her movement might start becoming slower. In the early stages of Parkinson's disease, your face may show little or no expression. Your arms may not swing when you walk. Your speech may become soft or slurred. Parkinson's disease symptoms worsen as your condition progresses over time.

What Did The Study Reveal?

Studies and research on this topic have been done previously as well. Among the general population, people with Parkinson's have been studied to experience nightmares and bad dreams more frequently. But the fact that nightmares could be a very early symptom of Parkinson's is a new theory that is being research now.

The study was conducted based on 3818 older men who were living independently. The study included a detailed analysis of each person's sleep quality. Participants reported bad dreams at least once per week. Further research was conducted on this to find out whether they were likely to be diagnosed by Parkinson's. It turned out that almost 91 people were diagnosed with the disease in the span of five years.

What Are The Other Symptoms That Can Be Spotted

The symptoms listen below are going to show at a later stage. Nightmare and bad dreams are only the first of many symptoms of Parkinson's.

Tremor. A tremor, or shaking, usually begins in a limb, often your hand or fingers. You may rub your thumb and forefinger back and forth, known as a pill-rolling tremor. Your hand may tremble when it's at rest.

Slowed movement (bradykinesia) Over time, Parkinson's disease may slow your movement, making simple tasks difficult and time-consuming. Your steps may become shorter when you walk. It may be difficult to get out of a chair. You may drag your feet as you try to walk.

Rigid muscles. Muscle stiffness may occur in any part of your body. The stiff muscles can be painful and limit your range of motion.

Impaired posture and balance. Your posture may become stooped, or you may have balance problems as a result of Parkinson's disease.

Loss of automatic movements. You may have a decreased ability to perform unconscious movements, including blinking, smiling or swinging your arms when you walk.

Speech changes. You may speak softly, quickly, slur or hesitate before talking. Your speech may be more of a monotone rather than have the usual inflections.

Writing changes. It may become hard to write, and your writing may appear small.

Experts have advised that if any person has recurring nightmares that do not have any specific or obvious trigger should immediately consult a doctor. Early diagnosis could also help avoiding further symptoms of Parkinson's.