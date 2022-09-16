Experiencing Itchy Eyes? Know The Reasons And The Solutions To It

Itchy eyes can be cause by a lot of reasons and some might even be solvable.

Your eyes are a very sensitive part of your body. It sometimes requires extra attention and care because it is always exposed and when it is, it is exposed to pollen, pollutants in the air, dust and other substances. If you realize that your eyes are constantly itchy, you should also try to find out what is causing the itchiness. The differences between symptoms of allergy and infection, for example, is important to understand so you don't make your condition worse. The following are some of the causes of itchy eyes and some possible treatment options for them.

Sometimes irritation in the eyes could also be caused due to excess strain and working overtime. Discover exactly what's to blame for all that redness, dryness, fuzzy vision, and general burnout and how you can find relief.

Excessive Screen Time

Use of digital devices has increased 10 fold than what it was before people were completely dependent on technology and now after the pandemic the reliance has increased even more than what it was before. When you are using your laptop or phone, you might blink less frequently than you normally do. When you blink less, your eyes get dehydrated. Your eyes might start feeling itchy because of this reason. And focusing for hours at close range leads to eye fatigue, headaches, and blurred vision.

How To Fix This

Ideally, follow the 20/20/20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. But even eye doctors admit that's hard to do. At least try to close your eyes for a few seconds or glance down a hallway or out a window as often as you remember. For immediate relief, use lubricating eye drops look for the words artificial tears or "lubricating" on the label, as on Systane and Refresh brands.

Too Much Sugar Consumption

Consuming the wrong kind of food also has an impact on your eyes. Foods like energy bars, pizza, chips can lead to spike in blood sugar levels. This can lead to diabetes or pre-diabetes. The spike in glucose levels scan lead to the damage of the tiny blood vessels in the retina of your eyes. This can potentially lead to blurring, distortion, and vision loss.

How To Fix This

Leveling out your blood sugar is the healthiest thing you can do for your eyes. The best way to do it is with a well-balanced diet high in fiber. A more radical approach: intermittent fasting. Refraining from eating meals outside of an eight- or ten-hour window has been shown to lower glucose levels, according to a review paper in the International Journal of Endocrinology.

Allergens In The Environment

Climate change is making pollen seasons longer and more intense one reason your eyes may feel more irritated and itchy and look redder than ever before.

How To Fix This

Pick the right allergy eye drops. Skip redness reducers and reach for a product that contains an antihistamine, such as alcaftadine. Antihistamines block your eyes' receptors for histamine, a chemical your body makes in response to an allergen. Equally good are "mast-cell stabilizers.