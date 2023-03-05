Exercise-Induced Urticaria: Physical Activities Can Also Trigger Allergies

Do you experience itchiness and skin rashes after an intense physical activity? You might be suffering from a rare condition called exercise-induced urticaria.

Allergic reactions can be caused by many agents and the symptoms can be of varied nature like rashes, hives, sneezing, etc. allergies are mostly caused by agents like dust, pollen, air pollutants, certain foods. However, did you know that exercise can also trigger allergic reactions for some people? This condition is called exercise-induced urticaria. The simplest way to define this condition is when people get hives, rashes and an itchy feeling on their skin after a physical activity. Sometimes. the reactions might be large raised bumps on the skin or it can also look like blotches, red spots or blisters on the skin and it can show up in any part of the body.

Experts say, different variety of activities can lead to this kind of a reaction. They are mainly caused due to rise in blood supply to parts of the body, increased heat during exercise or excessive sweat. A research done by Mayo Clinic in 1997 suggested that exercise-induced urticaria was extremely rare however cases were increasing with time. They found that women were more likely than men to experience this condition, and most of them had a history of asthma, eczema or allergic reactions to airborne allergens.

Symptoms

Here are its symptoms.

Flushing (redness) on the skin

Itching on the skin

Hives

flushed skin

Difficulty breathing or the feeling of choking

Stomach cramps

Swelling on face, tongue and hands

If you are facing such a reaction, experts advise to stop exercising immediately. In case you notice the above mentioned symptoms like hives, redness or itchiness on the skin, the best course of action is to consult a medical practitioner. Over-the-counter anti-allergy pills might also work if the symptoms are mild. But, if they are severe and they do not go away after 10 minutes, do not self medicate. They may advise a skin-prick test to check for allergies or give some exercise tests to see if the allergic reaction happens again.

Preventive Measures Patients Can Take

It can become difficult for people to exercise in peace if working out is causing such severe and irritating reactions on the body. If a person is suffering from this particular condition, there is no way to avoid it but there are precautionary measure and preventive measures they can take. Experts say that in order to determine the preventive measures, patients should know its trigger. however, here are some measure they can take:

Exercising in a cool room with an air conditioner

Keeping yourself well-hydrated

Consuming an antihistamine before exercising

Regular consultations with your doctor.

