Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm: 5 Work Out Rules Asthma Patients Must Follow

Even asthma patients can workout without any worry by just following the precautionary measures handed out by experts.

A very important part of managing asthmatic symptoms is through exercise. However, exercise can also trigger asthmatic episodes in patients. Such an episode is termed as exercise-induced bronchospasm or in layman's terms, exercise induced asthma attack. According to studies, exercise is indeed beneficial for controlling asthmatic symptoms and it can help improve breathing and lung function. For some patients it has even helped alleviate asthmatic symptoms altogether. But there are some precautions that asthma patients need to take while exercising because following the wrong technique could trigger an episode.

How do you know that you have the condition of exercise-induced bronchospasm? If you experience any symptoms like coughing and wheezing as soon as you start exercising then, you may have this condition. He said exercise-triggered asthma usually hits about 15-20 minutes into a workout or right after you stop exercising. It is often triggered by allergens in the air, as well as the difference in temperature between the air in your throat and the air outside.

What Causes Exercise-Induced Bronchospasm?

When we are not exercising or doing any other rigorous physical activity, we breathe through our nose and this is the normal way to breathe. when we breathe through our nose, it warms and moistens the air which travels to our lungs. During exercise and physical activity, you will often breathe more quickly through your mouth, causing cold and dry air to travel to your lungs, irritating the airways. The cold and dry air can cause the muscles around the airway to tighten, increasing the chance of experiencing an asthma flare-up.

Experts Advise To Not Worry

But, experts say that there is no need to worry too much. There is no reason why a person should not exercise because of it. Rather, regular workout session will only improve overall wellbeing and health. You should be able to exercise as often as you wish. There are no restrictions on any specific sports for patients except scuba diving. This sport is not generally recommended for asthma patients. But, if they have a good control over their symptoms, experts say they can exercise to their full potential without any worry.

Tips For Asthma Patients To Exercise With This Condition

Avoid exercising in very cold temperatures.

Warm up and cool down for at least 15 minutes before and after you exercise. This can help lessen EIB symptoms.

If you smoke, stop smoking.

Avoid exercising when you are sick, like with a cold or the flu.

Avoid exercising when your allergies are bad. For instance, when pollen levels are high.