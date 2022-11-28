Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction: Breathing Difficulty After A Run Could Be A Warning Symptom of Exercise Induced Asthma

Difficulty in breathing has been linked to several health conditions. From COVID-19 infection to severe cases of pneumonia, not being able to breathe properly is a warning symptom of many chronic diseases. However, there is one health condition that comes with major difficulty in the lungs, leading to severe breathing issues has always remained out of the limelight of discussion - Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction. So, if you are also someone who faces difficulty breathing properly even after a simple run, then this article is for you.

What Is Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction?

You all know very well how exercising regularly can help your body to stay and function properly - this also goes for asthma patients. However, in some cases people suffering from this condition may experience a trigger in their asthma symptoms during exercise - this is what is called 'exercise-induced bronchoconstriction" or EIB also known as exercise-induced asthma.

To understand the concept better, let us first know what is Asthma. This is a condition that is marked by severe damage to the lungs' airways. Under this condition, the lungs are in a constant state of inflammation and are sensitive to triggers including air pollution, dust mites, chemicals, etc. When these trigger points get activated they lead to severe inflammation in the lungs, making it worse for the air to get in. This is what is known as an 'asthma attack'. And for all those people who are suffering from exercise-induced asthma, or EIB, the constant inhalation of cool and dry air through the mouth during exercise can trigger the condition and cause asthma symptoms to start.

Symptoms of Exercise-Induced Bronchoconstriction

Here is a list of all the common signs and symptoms that a patient suffering from exercise-induced bronchoconstriction or EIB may experience. Take a look:

Wheezing Shortness of breath Chest discomfort Sore throat Cough Upset stomach

People suffering from this condition may often feel discouraged when they experience a cough or difficulty breathing after a long run or even a short sprint. But, don't let this condition consume your energy or discourage you. Remember what experts always say - exercising daily is important for the lungs to keep them healthy. According to the studies, at least 150 minutes a week is needed for the body to stay fit and healthy. So, what can a person with EIB do? If you find it difficult to breathe during exercise, consult your healthcare provider. There are several treatment options and other lifestyle changes that can be adopted in order to keep the condition under control. Below mentioned are some of the modifications that people with EIB can do to lower their chances of experiencing asthma symptoms.

How To Manage Exercise-Induced Asthma?

This serious health condition occurs when airways narrow as a result of physical activity. Therefore it is important to know the various ways in which this can be managed. Here are 6 tips that you can consider adopting in case you have this health issue:

Switch to a different exercise routine. Start your exercise routine with warm-ups and end it with some cool-downs. Try exercises that are not harsh on your lungs or body. Avoid exercising outside during the cold season. Keep your asthma medication handy. Cover your face with a guard in cooler temperatures.

(Disclaimer: All the above-mentioned tips to manage exercise-induced asthma or EIB are just suggestions that should not be mistaken as medical remedies or cures. If you experience the symptoms associated with this condition, seek help from the experts immediately.)