Exercise for Osteoporosis Symptoms Management: 8 Exercises for Strong Bones and Improved Osteoporosis Symptoms

VERIFIED

Exercise for Osteoporosis Symptoms Management

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle, making them more likely to break. One of the most effective ways to control the symptoms of this condition is to follow a good exercise routine. Scroll down to know more.

Osteoporosis is a condition that affects the bones when the mineral density diminishes which further reduces the bone mass. This results in decreased bone strength which makes the bones fragile and prone to fractures. The condition when left untreated can lead to the onset of many other health complications including inability to walk, reduced brain function, partial paralysis, etc. In this article, Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head of Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities, shares interesting insights into what actually causes your body to develop osteoporosis and how one can control the condition from getting worse.

Osteoporosis: Who Are At Risk?

There are several contributing factors to the onset of osteoporosis, some of them include:

Gender: Women are much more likely to develop osteoporosis than men. Age: The older you get, the greater the risk of osteoporosis. Race: You are at greatest risk of osteoporosis if you are a Caucasian or of Asian descent. Family history: Having a parent or a sibling with osteoporosis puts you at greater risk, especially if your mother or father has experienced a fractured hip. Body frame size: Men and women who have small body frames tend to have a higher risk because they might have less bone mass to draw from as they age.

Hormones as a risk factor:

Sex hormones: Lowered sex hormone levels tend to weaken the bones. The reduction of oestrogen levels in women at menopause is one of the strongest risk factors for developing osteoporosis.

TRENDING NOW

Men experience a gradual reduction in testosterone levels as they age. Treatments for prostate cancer that reduce testosterone levels in men and treatments for breast cancer that reduce oestrogen levels in women are likely to accelerate bone loss.

Steroids and other medication:

Long-term use of oral or injected corticosteroid medications, such as prednisone and cortisone, interferes with the bone-rebuilding process. Osteoporosis has also been associated with medications used to combat or prevent seizures, gastric reflux, cancer and transplant rejection.

How To Manage Osteoporosis Symptoms?

What are the lifestyle changes and preventive strategies to maintain good bone health? Our bones are always in a constant state of renewal and new bones are made and old bones are broken down. When we are young, the regeneration happens at a faster pace than the degeneration. Our body makes new bones faster than it breaks down old bones and our bone mass increases. After the early 20s, this process slows and most people reach their peak bone mass by the age of 30. As people age, bone mass is lost faster than it's created. So, early intervention in changing the lifestyle pays back a good bone mass. Physical activities should be a part of one's daily routine and this should be initiated from a very young age. How likely you are to develop osteoporosis depends partly on how much bone mass you attained in your youth. Even though the peak bone mass is somewhat inherited and varies also by ethnic group, working out from a young age will delay the process of ageing in the bone.

You may like to read

What can one do for a healthy bone?

Good nutrition and regular exercise are essential for keeping the bones healthy.

Follow A Healthy And Nutritious Diet

The doctor has shared some amazing diet ideas that can help a person fight the symptoms of Osteoporosis better, these include:

Micronutrient foods rich in calcium, magnesium and phosphorus should be part of the everyday menu. Even though milk contains a good amount of calcium it is not digestible by everyone. Millets provide high calcium, silica, fibre and protein. Shellfish and oysters are high in phosphorus. Macronutrients - Carbohydrates- complex grains such as millet are a good source of silica Protein is one of the building blocks of bone. However, there's conflicting evidence about the impact of protein intake on bone density. Osteoporosis is not a calcium deficiency disease, rather the decrease in bone structure density and often associated atherosclerosis points to redistribution of calcium. This redistribution of calcium in the vascular system poses the risk of heart attack. Vitamin D: Vitamin D improves the body's ability to absorb calcium and improves bone health in different ways. People can get some of their vitamin D from sunlight, but this might not be a good source if you live at a high latitude, if you're housebound, or if you regularly use sunscreen or avoid the sun because of the risk of skin cancer.

Exercising Regularly Is Important For Bone & Joint Health

Here are some easy guidelines to manage the symptoms of this bone health loss disease through exercises:

The more severe the Osteoporosis, the higher the risk of fracture. Hence, high-impact loading and explosive movements should be avoided. Excessive twisting, bending or compression of the spine (as in pilates and asanas) should be carefully assessed and avoided in those with very low spinal BMD values. Being physically active ensures lesser loss in BMD. Hence, the elderly should be physically active. Weight-bearing aerobic exercises (moderate Intensity) in combination with resistance training (high velocity) should be adopted. Aerobic training - Cycling, walking, jogging and swimming (but less weight bearing). Resistance training - Squats, lunges, calf raises and core exercises. Balance training - Falls increase the likelihood of fractures. Exercises that strengthen the lower limb muscle groups such as quadriceps, hamstrings, gluteals and trunk muscles. These muscles are primarily responsible for balance.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES