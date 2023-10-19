Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Osteoporosis is a condition that affects the bones when the mineral density diminishes which further reduces the bone mass. This results in decreased bone strength which makes the bones fragile and prone to fractures. The condition when left untreated can lead to the onset of many other health complications including inability to walk, reduced brain function, partial paralysis, etc. In this article, Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head of Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities, shares interesting insights into what actually causes your body to develop osteoporosis and how one can control the condition from getting worse.
There are several contributing factors to the onset of osteoporosis, some of them include:
Sex hormones: Lowered sex hormone levels tend to weaken the bones. The reduction of oestrogen levels in women at menopause is one of the strongest risk factors for developing osteoporosis.
Men experience a gradual reduction in testosterone levels as they age. Treatments for prostate cancer that reduce testosterone levels in men and treatments for breast cancer that reduce oestrogen levels in women are likely to accelerate bone loss.
Long-term use of oral or injected corticosteroid medications, such as prednisone and cortisone, interferes with the bone-rebuilding process. Osteoporosis has also been associated with medications used to combat or prevent seizures, gastric reflux, cancer and transplant rejection.
What are the lifestyle changes and preventive strategies to maintain good bone health? Our bones are always in a constant state of renewal and new bones are made and old bones are broken down. When we are young, the regeneration happens at a faster pace than the degeneration. Our body makes new bones faster than it breaks down old bones and our bone mass increases. After the early 20s, this process slows and most people reach their peak bone mass by the age of 30. As people age, bone mass is lost faster than it's created. So, early intervention in changing the lifestyle pays back a good bone mass. Physical activities should be a part of one's daily routine and this should be initiated from a very young age. How likely you are to develop osteoporosis depends partly on how much bone mass you attained in your youth. Even though the peak bone mass is somewhat inherited and varies also by ethnic group, working out from a young age will delay the process of ageing in the bone.
What can one do for a healthy bone?
Good nutrition and regular exercise are essential for keeping the bones healthy.
The doctor has shared some amazing diet ideas that can help a person fight the symptoms of Osteoporosis better, these include:
Here are some easy guidelines to manage the symptoms of this bone health loss disease through exercises:
Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.
