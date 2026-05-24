Exercise and healthy diet may lower leptin levels in obesity-related hypertension, study suggest

Several scientific studies have shown that regular exercise with the aid of a healthy diet can lower leptin levels in obesity associated hypertension, which can help decrease blood pressure. Leptin is a hormone secreted by the fat that helps maintain energy balance and control hunger. In obese people, however, leptin is usually high and this can often lead to high blood pressure and other problems of the heart.

Studies reveal that obesity and hypertension are correlated that strongly hormonal and metabolic effects of obesity play major role in hypertension. Leptin levels that are too high are able to over stimulate your nervous system which in turn can increase your blood pressure. Lowering leptin is thought to be beneficial for helping to improve heart health, and reduce hypertension risk, in obese persons.

Study shows exercise and diet may lower leptin levels

A key research published in the journal Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases looked at the impact of calorie restriction (with and without exercise) on obese people. Those people who started an aerobic exercise program in addition to their diet change had the largest decrease in leptin, researchers found. However, a 12-week program benefits body weight and fat levels in this study, as well.

In another paper published in Cardiology International (HR), they also discover a reduction in the fattest patients' leptin levels achieved the enhanced insulin resistance and overall metabolic health in the hypertension patients. They noticed that a decrease in leptin, without any significant amount of weight loss was associated with improved cardiovascular results.

How exercise and healthy eating support heart health?

This is because exercise increases the efficiency with which the body burns energy and can be beneficial by making the body more responsive to the leptin hormone, experts say. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming and jogging in general can help decrease body fat and promote blood flow to the body.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced diet that features plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats could help manage inflammation and imbalances of hormones associated with obesity. Diets that steer clear of highly-processed food and sugary drinks are also seen as being positive in achieving healthy leptin levels.

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Lifestyle changes may improve obesity-related hypertension

Studies also indicate that lifestyle changes are more effective when there are multiple changes that go hand-in-hand. With BMI below 30, weight loss could be achieved through diets, but with BMI greater than 30, weight loss seems to lead to greater effects on leptin and insulin levels when combined with physical activity. This combination can lower the tension in the blood vessels and heart, particularly in those that are overweight and have hypertension.

While more studies are underway, the existing studies suggest that healthy eating and frequent exercise is beneficial in controlling obesity related hypertension. Lifestyle modification remains the first line of defense in aiding a person's health and reducing the chances of developing significant health conditions like heart disease, diabetes and stroke.