Multiple sclerosis, or MS as it is commonly known, is a debilitating autoimmune illness that affects the central nervous system. In this disease, the immune system attacks the myelin sheath, which is the protective layer for nerve fibers of the spine and brain. This disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. This is progressive disease that periodically goes into remission and then flares up. Unfortunately, there is no cure for this disease and doctors treat the symptoms to manage flare ups. Patients are at risk of permanent damage to nerve fibres and patients may lose motor control.

Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed annually on 30 May to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on individuals and their families. It serves as an opportunity to educate the public, promote understanding, and support those affected by the condition. The theme for the 2020-2023 Multiple Sclerosis campaigns is "I Connect, We Connect". It calls for building community connections, self-connection and connections to quality care in MS.

Today, on the occasion of World Multiple Sclerosis Day, we have an exclusive interview with DrSyamlal S, Senior Consultant, Department of Neurology and In Charge -Multiple Sclerosis ClinicKIMSHEALTH, Trivandrum. In this article, Dr Syamlal breaks down the intricacies of this disease and takes us through the symptoms, treatment procedures and more.

Q.WHAT IS MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the Central Nervous System (CNS), which includes the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerve fibers, called myelin, leading to inflammation and damage. This damage disrupts the normal flow of electrical impulses along the nerves.

The exact cause of multiple sclerosis is unknown, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors and predominantly affects young females .It is not contagious or directly inherited, although certain genes may increase the risk of developing the condition.

Q. WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS?

The symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) can vary widely from person to person, depending on the location and extent of nerve damage in the central nervous system. Common symptoms associated with MS include

Fatigue : Fatigue is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms of MS and significantly impair the daily activities.

: Fatigue is one of the most common and debilitating symptoms of MS and significantly impair the daily activities. Difficulty walking and coordination problems : MS can cause problems with balance, coordination, and walking.

: MS can cause problems with balance, coordination, and walking. Numbness or tingling : Many individuals with MS experience abnormal sensations such as numbness, tingling, or a 'pins and needles' sensation, usually in the limbs and shock like sensation on the back on flexing the neck

: Many individuals with MS experience abnormal sensations such as numbness, tingling, or a 'pins and needles' sensation, usually in the limbs and shock like sensation on the back on flexing the neck Muscle weakness and spasms : Weakness in the muscles, often in the legs, is another common symptom.

: Weakness in the muscles, often in the legs, is another common symptom. Vision problems : MS can affect vision in various ways, including double vision, eye pain, and a partial or complete loss of vision (usually in one eye) due to Optic neuritis.

: MS can affect vision in various ways, including double vision, eye pain, and a partial or complete loss of vision (usually in one eye) due to Optic neuritis. Cognitive difficulties : MS can impact cognitive function, leading to problems with memory, attention, concentration. Some individuals may also experience mood changes and depression.

: MS can impact cognitive function, leading to problems with memory, attention, concentration. Some individuals may also experience mood changes and depression. Bladder and bowel problems : MS can affect the control of bladder and bowel function, leading to issues such as frequent urination, urgency, incontinence, constipation, or difficulty emptying the bladder.

: MS can affect the control of bladder and bowel function, leading to issues such as frequent urination, urgency, incontinence, constipation, or difficulty emptying the bladder. Sexual dysfunction : MS may cause sexual problems, including decreased libido, erectile dysfunction in men, and reduced vaginal lubrication in women.

: MS may cause sexual problems, including decreased libido, erectile dysfunction in men, and reduced vaginal lubrication in women. Speech difficulties : Some individuals with MS may experience slurred speech, difficulty articulating words.

: Some individuals with MS may experience slurred speech, difficulty articulating words. Heat sensitivity: Increased body temperature, such as from hot weather or a hot bath, can temporarily worsen MS symptoms.

It is important to note that these symptoms can vary in severity and frequency, and not all individuals with MS will experience all of them. Additionally, symptoms can come and go or worsen during relapses and improve during periods of remission.

Q. HOW IS MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DIAGNOSED?

When diagnosing multiple sclerosis (MS) or evaluating its progression, neurologists may perform several investigations or tests. These investigations help confirm the diagnosis, rule out other possible conditions, assess the extent of damage, and guide treatment decisions. The common investigations used in multiple sclerosis:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

MRI scans of the brain and spinal cord are commonly used to detect areas of inflammation, demyelination (loss of myelin), and lesions characteristic of MS called plaques. MRI can also help differentiate between new and old lesions and monitor disease progression over time.

Lumbar Puncture (Spinal Tap)

In a lumbar puncture, a small amount of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is collected from the lower back. CSF analysis can help identify abnormalities, such as the presence of specific proteins and immune system markers such as Oligoclonal Bands which can support a diagnosis of MS.

Visual Evoked Potentials (VEP)

VEP tests measure the electrical activity of the brain in response to visual stimuli. It can help assess the function of the optic nerves, which are commonly affected in MS-related optic neuritis.

Blood Tests

While there is no specific blood test to diagnose MS, blood tests may be performed to rule out other conditions with similar symptoms .

Neurological Examination

A thorough neurological examination by an experienced neurologist is imperative in MS evaluation. It's important to note that the diagnostic process for MS by a neurologist involves the integration of clinical findings, medical history, and the results of various investigations.

Q. WHAT ARE THE TREATMENT OPTIONS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS?

The treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) aims to manage symptoms, slow the progression of the disease, and improve the quality of life for individuals living with MS. The treatment approach can vary depending on the type of MS, the severity of symptoms, and individual factors. Here are some common treatment strategies for multiple sclerosis:

Disease-Modifying Therapies (DMTs)

Disease-modifying therapies are a group of medications like Interferons ,Dimethyl Fumarate, Fingolimod, Teriflunomide, Natalizumab ,Rituximab that help to slow down the progression of MS, reduce the frequency and severity of relapses, and delay the accumulation of disability. These medications work by modifying the immune response in MS

Symptom Management

Various medications and therapies can be used to manage specific symptoms associated with MS. Medications can be prescribed to alleviate spasticity, muscle weakness, bladder and bowel problems, fatigue, pain, and other symptoms. Rehabilitation therapies, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, can help improve mobility, function, and quality of life.

Relapse Management

During relapses or exacerbations of MS symptoms, treatment with high-dose corticosteroids may be used to shorten the duration and severity of the episode. These medications help reduce inflammation and promote recovery. Other medications, such as plasma exchange (plasmapheresis), may be considered in severe or refractory relapses.

Supportive Care

Supportive care plays a vital role in managing MS. This includes providing education and counseling about the condition, helping individuals cope with emotional and psychological challenges, and addressing social and vocational issues. Supportive care also involves promoting a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and smoking cessation.

Managing Complications

MS can lead to various complications, such as urinary tract infections, pressure sores, depression, and osteoporosis. Managing these complications involves appropriate medical interventions, preventive measures, and multidisciplinary care involving healthcare professionals from different specialties.

Q. WHAT IS THE ROLE OF DIET AND EXERCISE IN MS?

Diet and exercise play important roles in managing multiple sclerosis (MS) and promoting overall health and well-being.

Balanced and Nutritious Diet : Eating a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is important for overall health. A nutritious diet provides essential nutrients, antioxidants, and fiber, which can support the immune system and promote general well-being.

: Eating a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is important for overall health. A nutritious diet provides essential nutrients, antioxidants, and fiber, which can support the immune system and promote general well-being. Vitamin D : Adequate vitamin D levels have been associated with a reduced risk of developing MS and Relapses

: Adequate vitamin D levels have been associated with a reduced risk of developing MS and Relapses Anti-Inflammatory Foods : Some evidence suggests that certain dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats, may have anti-inflammatory properties

: Some evidence suggests that certain dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats, may have anti-inflammatory properties Regular exercise: This can help improve strength, flexibility, balance, and coordination and improve mood disorders

Overall, adopting a healthy and balanced diet, along with regular exercise, can contribute to better overall health, symptom management, and quality of life for individuals with multiple sclerosis.

