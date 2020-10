The lockdown is important to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it has downsides too. One major concern is that people are spending more time on various screens at home during the lockdown and that is seriously affecting their health. Also Read - Give children these 5 foods to improve their eyesight

A study published in the journal Sustainability also revealed that students are making excessive use of their mobile phones during the lockdown. Young people (university students aged 20-36) used their mobile phone 6h/day (hours per day) on average before lockdown, which has increased to over 8h/day on average during lockdown – it said.

Those who spend more time on their phones reported lower levels of physical activity and poorer sleep quality, said study authors from the University of Seville in Spain.

These data are very worrying if as prolonged sitting (more than 8 h/day) or excessive use of screen devices (3-4 h/day) has been linked with a higher risk of mortality, they noted.

This indicates that the containment measures adopted to curb the Covid-19 pandemic are having a major impact on the habits of the people. Thus the researchers highlighted the need to take measures that encourage people to avoid a sedentary lifestyle, increase physical activity levels and reduce the use of mobile phones.

Now, let’s look at some of the possible health effects of excessive use of mobile phones.

Beware of Digital Amnesia

As we become increasingly reliant on technology to retain data, our brains are fast losing their ability to remember. This is leading to the rise of digital amnesia, a psychological phenomenon that represents people’s tendency to forget information that is stored in a digitally-accessible manner, such as on their computer or smartphone. A survey by cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab found that most mobile phone users can’t remember the phone numbers of their children. Some of the respondents even said that losing their smartphones will cause them to forget what they’ve been up to. This is one of the many studies that suggest excessive use of mobile phones can lead to memory loss in humans.

Smartphone addiction can interrupt sleep

Excessive use of smartphones and tablets may keep you awake a night. A study revealed that adolescents who spend more than two hours a day with their gadgets are more likely to be sleep-deprived. Deep sleep helps detoxify your brain. Poor sleep can impair your ability to retain new information and form new memories.

Increased screen time also reduces your IQ significantly, according to the Institute of Psychiatry at the University of London.

Increases risk of obesity, premature death

A study presented at the ACC Latin American Conference 2019 found that young people who used their smartphone five or more hours per day were 43% more likely to be obese than their counterparts with less reported screen time.

Excess smartphone usage facilitates sedentary behaviors, which increases the risk of premature death, diabetes, heart disease, different types of cancer, osteoarticular discomfort and musculoskeletal symptoms, the researcher noted.

It can cause problems to your ears and skin too

Excessive use of mobile phones can cause problems to heart, ears and skin too. It can also lead to headaches, lack of concentration, tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Studies have also warned that frequent use of mobile phones can cause acne and burns on the face. The friction that is created between the face and the surface of the phone can cause damage to the skin.

The mobile phone emits radio waves that can burn the tissues in the body and increase the risk of cancer. Eardrum damage is another major health risk associated with excessive use of a cell phone.

It can damage your reproduction system

Excessive use of mobile phones may also cause damage to your reproduction system. Studies have revealed that excessive cell phone usage can affect the quality of semen in men by reducing the viability and sperm count.