Excessive sweating at night: 7 most ignored medical conditions that can leave you sweating profusely

Have you ever wondered why sometimes you sweat excessively more during the night? Well, this could be an indicator your body is sending while things are not going right inside your body. Read on to know the hidden medical causes behind excessive nighttime sweating.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 12, 2026 12:30 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Bhanu Mishra

What causes excessive sweating at night? Read on to know! (Image generated using AI)

Sweating is a body's need that is required to keep the temperature under control. When the body sweats, it helps keep the tissues and the cells cooler -- eventually helping the body remain in the right health track. In generic terms, sweating is a normal part of life and it is essential because sweating prevents your body from overheating and allows you to safely exercise, work outdoors in the heat or live in a warm climate.

What does sweat actually do? According to the Cleveland Clinic, sweat's main function is to regulate your body temperature (thermoregulation). Sweat naturally cools your body down when needed -- like when working out or spending time in the sun -- so you don't overheat. When sweat reaches your skin, it evaporates (turns from liquid to gas), and this process cools your skin and the tissues underneath. The process of sweating helps keep your body temperature at just the right level not too hot and not too cold. This is typically around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius).

But have you ever wondered why sometimes people sweat more than required? No, it is not always the heat or exhaustion that leads to excessive sweating. In medical explanations, sweating profusely - especially at night can be a sign that your body is crying for immediate attention. It could be a sign of something going terribly wrong inside your body. In this article, let's understand the hidden medical causes of excessive sweating and how to keep it under control for better health status.

7 Causes of Excessive Sweating At Night

Here is a list of all the health problems that excessive sweating can indicate:

Heart Disease and Heart Failure

One of the most common causes of nighttime sweating is being triggered by your heart. Yes, you read that right! When the heart is struggling to function properly, it often leads to certain symptoms, and sweating at night is one of them. This is mainly happens due to the fact that when circulation becomes inefficient, the body releases stress hormones that can trigger intense sweating during sleep.

The anatomy of the heart.

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High Cholesterol and Clogged Arteries

The next medical condition that can trigger nighttime sweating is high cholesterol or blocked arteries. Experts say that dangerously blocked arteries can reduce the normal blood flow inside the body - leaving the cells craving for it to survive. It also increases the risk of angina or heart attacks -- both of which can trigger sudden sweating episodes.

High Blood Pressure or Hypertension

The third and one of the most common reasons for nighttime sweat that we often ignore, is high blood pressure or hypertension. During the night, a sudden fluctuation in your BP levels can trigger your sweat glands, leaving you sweating profusely. Experts also note that there are certain BP medications that can cause excessive sweating at night.

Diabetes and Low Blood Sugar

The next and most ignored cause of nighttime sweating is diabetes or high blood sugar levels. Yes, you read that right! A sudden spike in blood glucose levels can trigger sweating and leave your body drenched in sweat - especially during the nighttime. The condition is also called nocturnal hypoglycaemia.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Bhanu Mishra, Consultant- Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, revealed that normal fasting blood glucose levels for healthy people fall between 70 and 99 mg/dL (3.9 and 5.5 mmol/L) after 8 to 12 hours without eating. Two hours after eating, postprandial levels should be less than 140 mg/dL (<7.8 mmol/L).

Thyroid Disorders

Another often ignored causes of excessive sweating at night is when the person is suffering from an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). This condition can often speed up metabolism and raise body temperature, making people sweat excessively even in cool environments.

Tips to manage stress.

Sleep Apnoea

Do you think only health conditions and diseases can lead to excessive sweating? Not really! Even a certain amount of disturbance in your sleep cycle, or a slight visibility of sleep apnea can also cause sweating that is not considered normal. Obstructive sleep apnoea causes repeated pauses in breathing during sleep. Oxygen levels fall, forcing the body into repeated stress responses that can trigger excessive sweating.

Anxiety, Panic Attacks and Severe Stress

Yes, the most unrecognized sign of stress and tension is excessive sweating. Certain mental health conditions are also linked to overstimulating the body's stress response, causing sudden sweating during sleep.

To conclude with, never ignore any signs that your body sends. Now, if you are not sure about what signs you should never avoid, then the answer is as simple as - anything that is abnormal or anything that you don't feel on a daily basis. While sweating is important for the body to maintain its internal heat, and run smoothly, one should never ignore excessive sweating. Get yourself checked immediately when you notice this - to avoid any unwanted health problems arising later.

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