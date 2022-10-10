Excessive Bleeding During Menstruation (Menorrhagia): Why Is My Period Bleeding Heavy?

Today is World Period (Menstruation) Day, and we at TheHealthSite.com are here to debunk some of the myths around menstruation and also to know when one should get alert. Are you experiencing heavy bleeding during menstruation? Is your blood dark red? Do you smell a bad odour coming from your intimate areas? Then without any further adieu, let's take a look at what is probably going wrong!

To begin with, when is it that we call our menstruation heavy? Listed below are some symptoms that can tell you that your period is not normal and may be a sign of something going extremely wrong inside your body.

Signs of Heavy Bleeding During Menstruation

Have a menstrual flow that soaks through one or more pads or tampons every hour for several hours in a row. Need to double up on pads to control your menstrual flow. Need to change pads or tampons during the night. Have menstrual periods lasting more than 7 days.

Why Is My Period Bleeding Heavy?

Some people may experience longer and heavier than usual flow of blood during menstruation. This particular condition is known as Menorrhagia. Not just heavy blood flow, Menorrhagia can also lead to severe cramps which can get worse and hinder your daily activities. Therefore, if you are bleeding more than normal, you must get yourself checked for Menorrhagia.