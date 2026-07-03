Excess iron in the brain may raise Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s risk, study warns

A new study suggests excess iron buildup in the brain may weaken neurons, increase oxidative stress, and raise the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Excess iron in the brain (Image AI Generated)

Iron is a mineral that is essential for the body to make energy, transport oxygen, and for brain development. What happens if there is too much iron in the brain, though, is another study suggests neurons can be damaged and become more susceptible to stress and disease.

The scientists at the Salk Institute and journal Cell Death Discovery concluded that an over accumulation of iron, over time, diehardens the natural defense system of neurons. It could, according to researchers, contribute to the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.

What Did The Study Find?

The researchers uncovered a novel process of the cell dying, called "chronoferroptosis." During this condition, excessive iron deposits within neurons can gradually limit their ability to protect themselves from harmful molecules, including toxic proteins, inflammatory and oxidative stress.

Normally, researchers said, neurons would protect themselves with antioxidants, such as glutathione. However, these protective systems become compromised when the iron level is sustained over a period of time. Brain cells may, as a consequence, suffer damage or die.

The researchers also reported that common to an older brain are accumulations of iron while people suffering from neurodegenerative diseases also accumulate iron in their brains.

Why is Iron Important For The Brain?

Brain development and normal nerve function require iron. Iron is required to produced neurotransmitters and for transport of oxygen in the body. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recognize that balance is key and that both iron deficiency and excess can have negative health consequences.

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But, too much iron can cause oxidative stress. This occurs, when harmful molecules (free radicals) harm the cell and tissues. There have been associations between abnormal iron deposition and memory loss, inflammation and damage to the nerves.

Link Between Iron And Neurodegenerative Diseases

Researchers have known for years that regions of the brain that are involved in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease both seem to have higher amounts of iron. Previous studies have also reported that iron overload can cause neuronal inflammation, compromising mitochondrial function and inducing cell stress.

The new discoveries add to the mounting evidence that chronic iron imbalance might also directly contribute in lowering brain resiliency. Researchers hope that interference with the pathways associated with iron will lead to the identification of future treatment options for neurodegenerative disorders.

The Mayo Clinic and the NHSrecommend healthy lifestyle choices like consuming a balanced diet, exercising regularly and seeing a health care provider for heart checks, which could contribute to long-term brain health.

Can Diet Help Reduce Iron Buildup?

Antioxidant-rich foods could protect against the oxidative damage associated with iron deposition, some studies indicate. Vitamins, including vitamin E, Omega 3 fatty acids, flavonoids and polyphenols, are known for their potential benefits to brain health.

Even experts advise against unnecessary iron supplementation, unless directed by a doctor. Too much iron can be a bad thing; particularly if one has a genetic disease where excess iron is absorbed from the diet.

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