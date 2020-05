Although a simple glass of wine is helpful for your cardiovascular health, if you find yourself bingeing on more than a few, you are putting your mental and physical health at high risk. Yes, a study published in the journal Australian Psychologist states that excessive drinking may lead to drunkorexia in young women. This is a damaging and dangerous practice where people miss meals to compensate the calorie intake thanks to alcohol. Dieticians and doctors advise strictly against this lifestyle due to its obvious perils. You will certainly suffer from various deficiencies as alcohol contains virtually no nutritional content other than empty calories. Long term effects include anorexia and liver cirrhosis. The research which was conducted on 479 women aged between 18-24 years found that 82.7 per cent of them had engaged in drunkorexic behaviours over the past three months. Also Read - Liquor shops open amidst lockdown: Beware! Too much alcohol may increase stroke risk

Excess alcohol intake along with disordered eating pattern is hazardous and may dramatically increase the chances of developing serious health issues like cardiovascular diseases and liver problems. Therefore, we have suggested a few natural ways to control your drinking habits. Take a look:

Grapes

One of the most popular and natural ways to control alcohol addiction is having grapes. Whenever you crave for a drink of alcohol, just have a glass of grape juice or eat a bunch of grapes instead. Since they are the source from which wine is made, grapes serve as a great alternative for heavy drinkers. Also, these fruits are rich in potassium, which help your body to maintain an alkaline blood balance, along with stimulating the kidneys. Grapes can also cleanse toxins from the liver very effectively.

Fruit juices

This natural remedy is something that works for many people. If you are a strong alcoholic, then it’s important for you to include fresh, homemade juices in your diet in order to get rid of your alcohol addiction. These juices are filled with vitamin A, folate, vitamin C, calcium, magnesium and potassium and can act as an alternative whenever you feel the need to have a drink.

Date Juice

If you are struggling to cope with alcohol addiction then have dates on a daily basis. These fruits have certain properties which help in detoxifying and clearing out toxins from your liver. Soak some dates in water for one hour and later remove the seeds and mash them in the water. Have this drink two times a day for 2 months to achieve the desired results.

Bitter Gourd Juice

Bitter gourd helps heal liver damage due to excess alcohol consumption. This vegetable is a natural antidote which flushes out toxins from your body. To make the beverage, extract juice from a few bitter gourd leaves and mix 3 tsp in a glass of buttermilk. Have the mixture on an empty stomach regularly for a few months to get rid of alcohol addiction.

Carrot Juice

Carrot is also one of the go-to ingredients when it comes to curbing the urges of drinking alcohol. This is because carrots have many health benefits and nutrients as well as vitamins. Whenever you feel the urge to drink alcohol, just have a glass of carrot juice. This will make you feel better as it improves digestion and treats alcohol obsession. Have a glass of carrot juice daily in order to get rid of your alcohol cravings.