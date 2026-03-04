Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell reveals ‘treatable’ but not ‘curable’ cancer diagnosis: Simple steps to support your well-being

Bruce Campbell is diagnosed with 'treatable' but not 'curable' cancer. In a lengthy social media post, Evil Dead star hopes to recover by summer so that he can tour for his new movie Ernte Cor Emma this fall.

Bruce Campbell health update: The 67-year-old actor Bruce Campbell, who rose to fame for his role in Evil Dead, revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. He took to social media on March 3, saying that the illness is 'treatable' though not 'curable'.

He began by writing, "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an "opportunity," so let's go with that - I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's "treatable" not "curable." I apologise if that's a shock - it was to me too."

Campbell further added, "The good news is, I'm not gonna go into any more detail. I'm posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment."

Sharing his plan for the future in a lengthy post, Evil Dead star said that he hopes to recover by summer so that he can tour for his new movie Ernte Cor Emma this fall. Campbell concluded, "That's about it. I'm not trying enlist sympathy-or advice-Ijust want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!"

Simple steps to support your well-being

Cancer is a large group of disease that occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in any organ or tissue of the body. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this chronic disease is the second leading cause of death globally which accounts up to 9.6 million deaths. Some of the common incidences of cancer in men include lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.

This life-long disease not only affects your physical health, but it can also affect a wide range of emotions which you are not used to dealing with. Whether you're currently under treatment, or done with treatments, cancer may change daily, hourly or even minute to minute lifestyle. According to Mayo Clinic, individuals who have undergone cancer treatment can benefit from regular exercise, a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, sound sleep, managing stress, avoiding tobacco and limiting the amount of alcohol you drink.

"While you may worry that it will take an entire overhaul of your lifestyle to achieve all these goals, do what you can and make changes slowly," Mayo Clinic concludes. "Easing into a healthy diet or regular exercise routine can make it more likely that you'll stick with these changes for the rest of your life."

