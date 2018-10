The bacteria present in the mouth can cause oral infection in the mouth. Most bacteria live on the skin and teeth of our body, in the spaces between our teeth and gums, and in the mucous membranes in our body, like those that line our throats. If body tissue in these areas becomes damaged, bacteria may enter areas where they do not belong and cause disease. Here Dr Shantanu Jaradi, aesthetic dentist, Dentzz Dental Care, Mumbai tells us everything you need to know about oral infections:

Symptoms of oral bacteria

Oral infection or oral thrush usually develops suddenly, but it may become chronic, persisting over a long period of time. A common sign of infection is the presence of creamy white, slightly raised lesions in your mouth – usually on your tongue or inner cheeks – but also sometimes on the roof of your mouth, gums, tonsils, or back of your throat.

Symptoms include

Pain or difficulty in swallowing

A feeling that food gets stuck in the throat or mid-chest area

Fever, if the infection spreads beyond the esophagus.

Prevention tips

Repeated hand wash and keeping away from people who are unwell helps prevent the spread of infections. Being concerned about the teeth and mouth also goes a long way in avoiding oral infections.

Visiting a dentist regularly for teeth cleanings and check-ups

Brushing teeth twice daily.

Brushing the gums and tongue gently.

Flossing daily.

Brushing teeth after eating sugary or starchy foods.

Avoid using tobacco products.

Drinking plenty of fluids can help prevent infection as they keep your mouth moist and healthy. Raw and fresh veggies like celery are good for teeth because their fibrous nature requires chewing, which causes plenty of saliva. Another nourishing provider is yogurt that contains calcium and phosphates that supply minerals to the teeth. Juicy fruits and vegetables also have high water content that helps balance their sugar content. Dairy products with no additional sugar help teeth in a number of ways. Green and black teas contain compounds that interact with the bacteria that cause plaque. Foods that provide vitamins A, C and D as well as calcium and phosphorus, are especially good for the teeth. These foods can be part of an overall healthy diet. A proper diet has a direct control over our oral health, so to have a check on the diet is extremely important.