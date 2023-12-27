Everything You Need To Know About The Consumption Of Daily Multivitamin

The quality of food that we get, changes in dietary preferences, and reduction in absorption of nutrients as we age can lead to multiple deficiencies, making it necessary to take extra supplements, a doctor states.

Many people consume multivitamin supplements these days as a quick fix and cure for nutritional gaps that arise because of unhealthy lifestyles choices and dietary habits. Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, lead consultant and HOD -- internal medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru says the routine practice of self-medicating with a mix of vitamins, encompassing B complex, vitamins C, D, B12, A, and calcium has become standard. But, there is a concern stemming from "the lack of understanding regarding genuine medical needs for these supplements and the potential risks associated with uninformed self-medication".

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies

According to the doctor, identifying specific deficiencies in vitamins or minerals can be "challenging, given the variability and potential overlap of symptoms with other health issues".

Vitamin D deficiency may manifest as fatigue, muscle weakness, and bone pain in individuals with limited sun exposure; insufficient iron levels could result in fatigue, weakness, and paler skin; vitamin B12 deficiency may present with tiredness, weakness and a tingling sensation in the extremities; low calcium levels may be indicated by muscle cramps and weak, brittle nails; vitamin C deficiency may lead to gum bleeding and easy bruising; symptoms such as muscle cramps and irregular heartbeat could signal a magnesium shortage, while low potassium levels might contribute to muscle weakness and irregular heartbeats.

"If a deficiency is suspected, consult a healthcare specialist. Blood tests can provide an accurate diagnosis, and personalised guidance on dietary changes or supplementation can be tailored based on individual needs," the doctor says.

Natural sources of essential nutrients

Dr Suchismitha says that since the body absorbs nutrients from whole foods more efficiently than from supplements, including a spectrum of foods with a variety of nutritional content can help.

To increase vitamin D levels, sun exposure helps most and can be found in small quantities in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, egg yolks, and fortified dairy products.

Iron sources encompass lean meats, poultry, fish, legumes, tofu, and iron-fortified cereals.

Vitamin B12 can be obtained from meat, fish, dairy, eggs, and fortified foods such as cereals and plant-based milk alternatives.

Calcium-rich options include dairy products, fortified plant-based milk, tofu, leafy greens, and almonds.

Vitamin C is abundant in citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, tomatoes, and broccoli.

Magnesium sources include nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes, leafy greens, and fish.

Foods high in potassium include bananas, oranges, potatoes, sweet potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, beans, and yogurt.

Folate, or vitamin B9, can be derived from leafy greens, legumes, avocados, citrus fruits, and fortified cereals.

Consuming green leafy vegetables and beetroot helps with iron supplementation.

When are supplements needed?

The quality of food that we get, changes in dietary preferences, and reduction in absorption of nutrients as we age can lead to multiple deficiencies, making it necessary to take extra supplements, the doctor states. "The requirement increases in pregnancy and lactation. In such situations, the body needs to be supplemented with appropriate doses of vitamins. Other conditions that require supplementation are malnutrition, chronic alcohol consumption, malabsorption, bariatric surgery, inborn errors of metabolism, and patients undergoing hemodialysis."

How to safely take supplements

The expert adds that most multivitamins are safe if used as directed. But, taking too much can lead to problems. Too much vitamin D can cause high calcium levels and kidney stones. Doctors usually prescribe vitamins for specific reasons. "Pregnant women might take folic acid to prevent certain birth defects, and people with weak bones might get vitamin D. If you lack vitamin B12, you might need a prescription to avoid problems like nerve issues and anemia."

"Taking multivitamins for general health, especially when you're already eating well, is not a clear-cut choice. It is a good idea to talk to a doctor before grabbing those over-the-counter vitamins. Your body's needs are unique," Suchismitha concludes.