Spondylosis is the gradual degeneration of bone that affects your spine. “It is one of the most common forms of bone degeneration and normally affects middle-aged and older age groups. Unfortunately, there is no complete cure available for it. But, it can be managed effectively without surgery or painkillers through conservative management and spine rehabilitation,” says Dr Neha Narula, Senior Spine Specialist, QI Spine Clinic. She also highlights the causes.

At the initial stage, the pain is mild which the patient manage with over-the-counter painkillers. But then their condition starts to get worse and interfere with their daily life. The person starts to experience pain with walking, standing, sitting, back and neck movement, bending etc. While bone degeneration can’t be reversed the spine specialists work on strengthening the muscles of the affected area to reduce pain and improve the mobility of the patient.

What causes Spondylosis?

Bones start to weaken by regular wear and tear, as we grow old. Moreover, with ageing, the drying up of intervertebral discs happen and spinal joints are affected as bone spurs grow (osteophytes), which facilitates frictionless movement of joints. As a result, we start experiencing pain and stiffness in the back and the neck. The condition is further accelerated by :

• Sitting in the incorrect position

• Injury in the spinal cord or partial dislocation of discs

• Carrying heavy weights for over a period or lifting heavy weights on a regular basis

How to take care of yourself if you have spondylosis

Dos

• Focus on strengthening your muscles and reduce stress on your spinal cord

• Practice correct posture while sitting or standing

• Sleep on a firm mattress

• Take rest by lying on the bed to relax in case you have severe back or neck pain

• Correct your posture and sit with back straight on chairs with back support; use laptop stands

• Use cervical collar while travelling or working in case of acute neck pain

• Follow a healthy diet. Visit a spine rehabilitation expert immediately if you experience radiating pain into arms from neck or into legs from back or loss of bladder or bowel control.

Don’ts

• Don’t practice wrong standing or sitting positions

• Ditch your soft, fluffy pillow

• Don’t sleep on your stomach as it will worsen the pain

• Avoid sudden or jerky movements of the back and neck like sudden bending or twisting

• Avoid lifting and carrying heavy-weight

Exercise your way to good health

These following simple exercises under the guidance of medical experts can help to relax your neck muscles and ease the pain.

• Chin tuck: Put your chin forward and make it touch your chest

• Neck stretching: Push your chin up and hold the position for 10 seconds on each side

• Neck tilting side-by-side: Tilt your head to one side and then to another and repeat for 10 counts

• Neck turn: Turn your head from one to another without stressing your neck muscles