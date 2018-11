Menstrual Cup is a type of reusable female hygiene product. It is made of rubber or silicon. It is a small, flexible funnel-shaped cup that you can put in your vagina and collect blood flowing in the periods and can use a standard cup in place of a sanitary pad or tampon.

What are the advantages?

Menstrual cups can prevent more blood than other methods, that is why it is considered to be environment-friendly. And depending on your flow, you can wear a menstrual cup for 12 hours. Available brands of reusable cups include Keeper Cups, Moon Cups, Lunette Menstrual Cups, Diva Cups, Lena Cups and Lily Cups. The market also has some disposable menstrual cups, such as softcover.

How to experiment?

Always wash the menstrual cup and put it inside your vagina. First, fold it in a way that you can put it in your vagina. Such as a C-shaped fold. If this does not work for you, then fold it in the other way so that it can fit in your vagina. Every woman has a different physical structure so that it is important to know the right way.

Just like the tampoon, gradually insert your menstrual cup into the vagina, tilt it back on the base of your spinal cord. The cup should fit at least so that it can easily sit inside your vagina. It is usually inserted deeper into the vagina than the tampon because its stem is inside the vagina.

When the menstrual cup gets fit inside your vagina, it will open automatically and the cup will collect your bad blood. Put a finger in your vagina to check whether it is completely open and if the condition needs to be fixed, rotate or turn it.

What do the experts say?

Experts say that it is safer than a tampon because it has less risk of bacterial shock syndrome, a bacterial infection. It protects against infections, compared to a pad.

Depending on your flow, the tampon needs to be changed every 4 to 8 hours. But the cups can last for a long time, so they are good for the night’s safety. And once you make a habit of inserting it, there is no need to wear a backup pad or liner.

This is reusable, you can get it within 250 to 500 rupees, and it can last up to 10 years. That’s why it saves money and also the environment. However, these benefits do not apply to disposable brands.

It can also be inconvenient:

Women using the menstrual cup, the problem of irritation or irritation is found more often than those women who use pad or tampons. It is important to wash your hands before putting this cup into the vagina. It is important to clean well between the two times use and it is important to empty the cup two to three times a day.

Based on your age, flow, menstrual cups come in different sizes. Still, finding the right fitting can be a challenge. If you have a cervix or deep in the uterus, then you may have to make a lot of effort in using the active cups, and perhaps it may occasionally leak.