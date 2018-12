Lungs are inarguably an important part of the body, the organ that is responsible for supplying oxygen via bloodstreams throughout the body and also discarding the carbon dioxide the same way. “Lung cancer is a common type of cancer seen in both men and women. However, people who are heavy smokers are more prone to getting the condition. 90 per cent of lung cancer cases are due to tobacco smoking or due to exposure to harmful smoke,” says Dr Baswantrao Malipatil, Consultant – Medical Oncology at Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road. He tells you how to treat it.

Lung cancer is usually not easy to detect in its very early stages. However, if any of the below-mentioned symptoms begin to appear in an individual, it is advisable to seek immediate medical assistance, undergo the necessary tests and determine the extent of the problem. With any form of cancer, if the diagnosis is done at an early stage the better are the chances of a swift recovery and cure.

• A cough more than 3 weeks

• Blood is seen in your mucus

• Shortness of breath

• Frequent headaches

• Lingering pain in the chest

• Loss of appetite

• Unexplained/unintentional weight loss

• Pain in the bones more in night

• Wheezing, weakness and fatigue

• Hoarseness of voice

Lung cancer is mainly of two types – small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Small cell lung cancer is a less common type of cancer that is usually seen in people who smoke or are exposed to second-hand smoke. About 15-20% of all lung cancer cases are of small cell lung cancer. Non-small lung cancer is a broad term for the various types of lung cancers like adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma. The best way to stay clear of this condition is to restrict your exposure to smoke and carcinogens.

Treatment

The treatment required for lung cancer depends on the stage the cancer is at, type of cancer. In addition to medication, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and/or surgery may be required. Newer targeted treatments and immunotherapy drugs are available which have increased the chances of response and better control of cancer.

It is best to visit a doctor even when a minor symptom is seen. This helps in early detection and efficient path to treatment. In addition to the medication prescribed by the doctor, to feel positive one must also indulge in stress relieving activities like meditation, yoga, and try to follow a clean and healthy diet. But, avoid going overboard on anything. A positive outlook goes a long way in not only tackling the disease at hand but also appreciating the efforts of those around you. So, see to it that you follow all the guidelines given by your expert.