An illness that almost always affects kids, most of them under the age of 5, is known as Kawasaki disease. You will be shocked to know that it is one of the leading causes of heart disease in children! It can wreck your child’s well-being.

If your child suffers from Kawasaki disease, the blood vessels throughout his/ her body become inflamed. Moreover, it can also damage the coronary arteries (the vessels that carry blood to his heart). But, the fatal disease does not only give a tough time to your heart but it can also be problematic for your lymph nodes, skin, the lining of the mouth, nose and throat.

Though, the exact cause of it has not been discovered yet. According to scientists, it’s probably linked to genetics, exposure to viruses and bacteria, and other environmental factors like chemicals and irritants. Though the kids might suffer from it more during winter and spring, it can affect them throughout the year.

If your kid is suffering from Kawasaki disease, he/ she may experience symptoms like high fever, peeling of skin between his/her chest and legs, redness in his/her eyes, swelling, irritated throat and mouth, joint and abdominal pain. So, if you spot these serious symptoms in your child, don’t delay. Just take him/her to your specialist immediately as delay in treatment can be dangerous for your child.

Your child may suffer from a lot of pain from the fever, swelling, and skin irritation. His/her doctor might give medication to relieve these symptoms and prevent blood clots. Do not give any medicines to your child without your doctor’s advice. It can be harmful to his/her health.

Kawasaki disease can be worrisome as it involves the heart. But, if your child is suffering from it, he/she may be able to recover fully. But, in rare cases children may also suffer from damaged heart valves and inflamed blood vessels. So, some serious cases may involve surgery after which you must follow-up with your expert to make sure that your child’s heart is functioning properly.