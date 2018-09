The most common disease of nails is fungal nail infection. However, most of the nail abnormalities are caused due to fungus. Normally, fungi are present in the body but it leads to infection when they overgrow. Here we will discuss the causes, symptoms, and treatment for fungal nail infections. A common fungal infection, Onychomycosis is also known as tinea unguium that leads to brittle, thickened or crumbly nails in either the toenails or fingernails.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, the fungal nail infection occur when your hands and toes are compact in a moist and warm environment. It can also occur if you keep your toes and hands wet for a long time.

Few common symptoms of fungal nail infection include a crumbling corner or tip of the nail, scaling under the nail, yellow or white spots at the bottom of the nail, flaky white areas on the nail’s surface, broken nail, odour from the infected nail and distorted nail coming out from the nail bed.

Fungal nail infections may look similar to other nail infections. But make sure you visit a doctor if your infection is caused by a fungus. The doctor will examine your nails under a microscope for the signs of a fungus and will take a scraping of the nail.

There are some risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing it, although nail infections are prevented. You are more likely to have a fungal infection if you have a disease that causes poor circulation of the blood, if you are diabetic, have a nail injury or a skin injury, swim in a public pool, wear artificial nails, a weak immunity and leave the fingers or toes moist for a longer period.

To prevent nail infections good care of your nails. Apart from that wear rubber gloves while cleaning or washing utensils, use antifungal sprays daily. Once you step out of the water dry your feet immediately. Get manicures and pedicures done from good salons. Wear socks that minimize moisture, avoid using artificial nails and being barefoot.