Electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) were introduced with a claim that they were a healthier alternative to tobacco smoking. Since then, the number of e-cigarette users has increased significantly because of the perception that they serve as a healthy substitute to tobacco consumption with minimal or no harm. Lack of usage regulations and the appealing nature of these devices are among other reasons for their popularity. Since their introduction in 2007, e-cigarettes have experienced widespread success among smokers, nonsmokers, females and youth. According to a recent estimate, their sales have increased by 14-fold since 2008.

Dr Kumar Kenchappa, Interventional Cardiologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bangalore says “There are numerous studies to show that smoking or vaping e cigarettes are associated with the same, if not higher level of cardiovascular risk. It increases the blood pressure and heart rate for a prolonged time compared to smoking a conventional cigarette. The common practice of dual usage of conventional and e cigarettes is more dangerous than using either product alone. A recent study from Germany found that the risks compound, so that daily use of both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes raises the heart attack risk five-fold when compared to people who don’t use either product.”

It is also important to consider the public safety of these devices to nonusers who are in proximity and would be subject to secondhand vaping/exposure. Third hand vaping/exposure arises from exposure to e-cigarette residues remaining on surfaces in areas where vaping took place. A 2016 report from the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded that second-hand aerosols from e-cigarettes are a new air contamination source for hazardous particulate matter (PM).

Because of the growing evidence that e-cigarettes’ present potential harm to public health, and the “skyrocketing” usage among youth it is essential to regulate the usage and sale of e-cigarettes. There is a wide range of laws from regulating the sale and consumption to total ban of these products in developed countries. While Brazil, Singapore, Seychelles, and Uruguay have banned e-cigarettes, it is illegal to sell nicotine containing e cigarettes in Canada.

Dr Gnandev, Consultant Cardiologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bangalore says, “Puffing of nicotine instead of inhaling burned tobacco is comparatively claimed healthier but actually it is potentially doubling one’s risk of a heart attack, according to the recent study published by UCSF researchers. E Cigarettes are widely promoted as an aid to quit smoking but for some, they make it harder to quit and eventually end up consuming both tobacco and e cigarette which leads to increase in risk of heart attacks.”

Recently the government of India has proposed to ban the sale and consumption of e cigarettes. This is a welcome move. There is mounting evidence which show that these products are highly addictive and encourage adults and children to try smoking. The widespread and increasing usage of e-cigarettes in India is concerning because of the sudden surge in the number of young people getting affected with cardiac diseases, especially ischemic heart disease. With the blanket ban on consumption of these products we hope to prevent our younger generation from getting exposed to the various harmful effects of vaping. It will help in curtailing the burden of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases in the society.