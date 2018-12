Is your baby coughing continuously? Is your baby unable to breathe? Is it difficult for him/ her to sleep due to that annoying cough? Beware! Your baby may be suffering form croup.

Air passes through the voice box (larynx) and windpipe (trachea) into the lungs, when you breathe. In croup, a viral infection leads to inflammation and swelling of the lining of the voice box and windpipe, which tend to become narrowed. When your airway becomes narrow, your breathing in becomes difficult, and you will be able to hear a stridor (a harsh noise when breathing in).

Who can suffer from croup?

Do you know that toddlers mostly get affected by it? Their windpipes are softer than compared to the older children. So, when the airways of the toddlers tend to get inflamed, they narrow and this results in stridor. If your child gets croup and who is less than 6 months old, or of school age, then you should consult your expert who will help you to tackle the problem and give that much-needed relief to your child.

Your child may exhibit symptoms like a cough which is harsh and can be called as barking, stridor may last for a few days. Whereas, your cough may last for a long time up to the week. Your child will find it difficult to breathe. Your baby may experience a sore throat, fever, red eyes, a runny nose and a poor appetite.

Tips to treat croup naturally

Your child may suffer from croup for at least 3-5 days. So, here we lay down some vital tips which you can keep in mind and help your child to breathe easily.

You should comfort your child

You can hug your baby, read out stories or books and place games with him/ her. This will help your baby to divert his/her attention. See to it that your baby doesn’t cry continuously. He/she may do due to breathing difficulty.

Humid air can be helpful

It is believed to help your child breathe freely. You can opt for a humidifier and this may be beneficial for your child.

Know about the right positions to hold your child

You should see to it that you help your child to maintain a correct posture, sitting upright may make breathing easier.

Give fluids

You can give your baby water and breast milk. Older children can be given soups.

Your child should sleep

See to it that your child is sleeping properly. This will help your child to fight infections. Consult your expert, if the condition of your child doesn’t improve.