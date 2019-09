When you bang your head against a hard and solid object, it may injure your brain and affect the matter inside. This mild traumatic brain injury is very common among athletes, you might have also felt it during a fall or car accident. But this is not a life-threatening disorder and is temporary in nature. It can cause a temporary loss of functionality in the brain. It effects judgement, speech, balance and reflexes of an individual. After a concussion, it is possible that a person might not remember what happened. During the 2014 football world cup, a German player continued playing with a concussion. He was later taken away on a stretcher. It is important that you treat your first concussion properly, because while the this concussion may not be life-threating, a second one can be. According to a study conducted by McGill University in Montreal, a person who already had a concussion is more likely to suffer a second concussion.

Symptoms of concussion

Symptoms may vary depending on the severity of the injury and the person it has happened to. Loss of consciousness is a symptom, but a very rare one. It is mostly followed by nausea, ringing in the ears, headache, lack of coordination, memory loss, sensitivity to light or noise, difficulty concentrating, vomiting, dizziness, sleepiness and excessive fatigue. The symptoms can be immediate or delayed. The delay could be for hours, days, weeks and even months after the incident.

These are all symptoms that you will notice if you have a concussion. Be alert if you see someone with balance issues, abnormal eye movement, repeated vomiting and problems walking. They may be suffering from a concussion.

Babies can also have concussion. They may exhibit slurred speech and walking difficulties, but irritability, drowsiness, vomiting and secretion from their mouth, ears or nose may also indicate concussion. Though this is not a life-threatening condition for an adult, it may cause permanent brain damage in children.

Diagnosis of a concussion

While a simple physical examination is enough to diagnose a concussion, athletes are often advised to undergo an MRI or CT scan for precautionary purposes. A doctor can recommend an electroencephalogram (keeps check of the brain waves) if your concussion is followed by a seizure.

Treatment options

There is no treatment for concussion. It heals with time. What doctors can do is treat the symptoms. He does so, based on the severity of the injury and the symptom. If, for example, your symptom is a mild headache, then he/she will provide you with a pain reliever like ibuprofen or acetaminophen. But if you have a swelling in your brain or bleeding in your brain from the injury, then you might need surgery.

Avoid alcohol if you have this condition. It will slow down your recovery. The best way of treating a concussion is rest and protection. Try to protect your head from any further injury.